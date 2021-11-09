NVIDIA's AI Technology Releases Drive Concierge Voice Assistant With Driver Monitoring

Nvidia's latest AI technology is similar to Siri's if you could ask her to valet your car.

The well-known chip maker is focusing on practical applications of its future autonomous vehicle technology, with its Orin automotive system-on-a-chip set to arrive in automobiles soon.

Nvidia introduced two new AI-driven software technologies: Nvidia Drive Concierge and Drive Chauffeur.

It also announced the fact that Drive Hyperion 8 autonomous platform is now ready for production vehicles.

Nvidia Drive Concierge

Nvidia drivers of Drive Concierge is a software assistant powered by artificial intelligence that combines conversational voice assistance with driver monitoring and self-parking technology.

This is similar to having Siri valet your car.

According to CNET, Drive Concierge responds to basic and complicated natural speech requests, such as making a phone call or making a reservation and is customized to each passenger's voice, providing everyone on board their own virtual assistant.

If the cabin cameras identify that you've left your bag or purse in the backseat, the assistant can act proactively to inform the user.

Those same cameras monitor the driver's attention level while driving, encouraging tired drivers to take a rest or nudging distracted drivers to return their focus to the road.

Drivers will interact with a visual depiction of the digital assistant in the dashboard, which was created by utilizing ray-traced visuals and Nvidia's recently revealed Omniverse Avatar technology.

The combination of Nvidia Drives AV autonomous driving technology, which provides on-demand valet parking, is Drive Concierge's coolest party trick.

Drivers will be able to turn on the feature and be dropped off at the curb while the car finds a parking spot nearby.

This technology is intelligent enough to evaluate things like loading zones, accessible areas, fire hydrants, street cleaning times, and impediments like concrete pillars or shopping carts. It can manage parking that is parallel, perpendicular, or inclined.

When it's time to get back on the road, drivers will be able to summon the automobile for collection.

Read Also: Elon Musk Debunks Major Concern About Self-Driving Cars: It Doesn't Need Connectivity!

Nvidia Drive Chauffeur

The Drive Chauffeur AI-assisted software for autonomous driving builds on Nvidia's Drive AV technology. Drive Chauffeur, according to Nvidia, is capable of address-to-address autonomous driving and can navigate both highway and urban traffic.

The same Drive AV technology that powers the Chauffeur may also be utilized to power active driver-assistance systems for drivers who choose to drive themselves.

According to The News Motion, this technology frees the human driver from the responsibility of constantly operating the vehicle and monitoring the surrounding environment, allowing them to devote their time and energy to other tasks.

Orin automotive system-on-a-chip

Self-driving cars are an innovation that the collective technology is moving forward with.

However, it is undeniably meticulous, that's why aren't coming as swiftly as most tech firms and automakers had hoped.

Nvidia, on the other hand, is attempting to play both sides of the market, announcing a new architecture that meets the needs of automakers today and will continue to do so in the future.

The tech giant announced the Ampere Architecture technology will work with the company's new Orin system-on-a-chip platform.

According to Nvidia, the single architecture will be capable of handling anything, from advanced driver assistance systems to full Level 5 autonomous driving.

The benefits are readily apparent on paper. It should be a win-win situation if manufacturers can save money on engineering by using a single platform and chip for many functionalities.

Related Article: 2022 Mazda Cars Can Detect When Drivers Have Stroke, Heart Attack: How Is It Possible?