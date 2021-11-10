SpaceX Crew-2 Splashdown: Watch as Dragon Spacecraft Enters Earth Like a Shooting Star!

Just recently, the SpaceX Crew-2 returned to Earth via splashdown off the coast of Florida. However, the hype for this fantastic space mission is far from over. Fans who saw the SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon capsule posted videos of the descent on Twitter.

Elon Musk even commented that the spacecraft entered "like a shooting star."

After spending many months in space, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA astronaut Tomas Pesquet finally came back to Earth.

For reference, their spacecraft is called "Crew Dragon Endeavour," and their team is called "SpaceX Crew-2" because it was the second operational flight for the Dragon spacecraft.

According to Ars Technica, Crew Dragon safely splashed down on the Northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday evening. Several New Orleans residents who were looking at the sky captured footage of the spacecraft re-entry on Earth.

SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Return Looks Like a Shooting Star!

Twitter user @_tehgreat tweeted a video saying that it was "pretty cool." The recording captured the bright capsule as it streaked past the night sky, leaving a burning trail in its wake.

Just saw space x re-entry over New Orleans. Pretty cool @wdsu in there too. pic.twitter.com/SwVzQjwzqe — Cassandra The Great (@_tehgreat) November 9, 2021

Fan @babymonoxide felt pretty ecstatic with the discovery. Notably, one of the skywachers with her asked if it was a shooting star. Near the end of the video, the capsule was seen fading in the distance.

Eric Berger, an editor at Ars Technica, retweeted the post and shared suggestions for NASA to improve public interest. Surprisingly, Elon Musk commented in the thread, saying that "Dragon enters like a shooting star."

Dragon enters like a shooting star — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2021

NASA tweeted a video clip for the actual splashdown. Keep in mind that the Crew Dragon arrived at 10:33 PM ET, so the ground team had to use night vision cameras for the recording. This is why, on the 10-second marker, the video transitioned to a sharp black and white color.

And… splashdown! 🌊



The @SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour has splashed down off the coast of Florida at 10:33pm ET (03:33 UTC), returning the Crew-2 astronauts back to Earth after more than six months aboard the @Space_Station: pic.twitter.com/yZkjL27Cd8 — NASA (@NASA) November 9, 2021

A second video was also uploaded featuring the recovery vessel lifting up the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour from the water. The video clip ended with the recovery team congratulating the astronauts for their splashdown.

The @SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour vehicle has been successfully lifted out of the water and placed in the "Dragon's Nest" aboard the recovery vessel. pic.twitter.com/7alK4mRiJU — NASA (@NASA) November 9, 2021

The Next Space Mission: SpaceX Crew-3

It is also worth noting that four new astronauts will soon replace the Crew-2 who left the ISS. Insider said these are NASA's Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, Kayla Barron, and ESA's Matthias Maurer. They will launch on a different Dragon capsule on Wednesday at 9:03 PM ET.

This implies that space fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. Bookmark this website together with NASA's Twitter page for real-time updates on the incoming space flights.



