How to Watch Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years: Date, Time, Virtual Telescope

Space fans should get ready, there's a partial lunar eclipse happening on November 18 to 19. This will be the longest partial eclipse of the century, with a duration of over three hours and 28 minutes. The Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast the event online.

For reference, a lunar eclipse happens when Earth's shadow blocks the Sun's light from reaching the Moon. This darkens the Moon and sometimes causes it to take a reddish color. Note however, that for this incoming eclipse, Earth's shadow won't completely cover the Moon.

Partial Lunar Eclipse 2021

According to NASA Five Millennium Catalog of Lunar Eclipses, which records and predicts the lunar events from 2001 to 2100, this incoming eclipse will be the longest of the century. Its duration is significantly longer than the 2018 partial eclipse, which lasted for an hour and 43 minutes.

The Holocomb Observatory of Butler University, Indiana tweeted an infographic of the incoming event.

According to the photo, the eclipse will begin at 1:02 AM EST. Its maximum eclipse will be at 4:02 AM, where 97 percent of the Moon is immersed in the umbra. At this point, the Moon might turn to a shade of red. The darkness should fade slightly at 5:47 AM. Eventually, the eclipse would end at 7:03 AM.

To emphasize, the duration of the eclipse is estimated to be at six hours and one minute. In that timeframe, the partial eclipse will be visible for three hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds. Holocomb Observatory pointed out, "this will also be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years!"

How to Watch the Partial Lunar Eclipse: The Virtual Telescope

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible around the globe between November 18 and 19. The exact viewing time will depend on location and weather. To check on the timeframes, fans can use this Time and Date online tool.

To make the most out of this event, fans are recommended to pick a good location for stargazing. This implies a high location with clear sky visibility, like on the mountains or beachsides. For fans who live in the city, they should search for a dark and quiet position where they can concentrate, like their roof.

Aside from physical viewing, fans can also watch the partial eclipse online. One of the online channels that will cover the event is The Virtual Telescope Project, which will go live on November 18 at 11 PM PT. This website collaborates with astrophotographers and astrophysicists to enhance the viewing experience, meaning fans can look forward to live commentary during the event.

A second option is the Time and Date YouTube channel. They already posted the video live streaming link, which is embedded below. The event will go live on November 18 at 11 PM PT.



Note that both channels will have video playbacks for the event, so don't worry about sleeping in. Just remember to bookmark these pages for more lunar eclipse updates.

