Jeff Bezos Space Prediction: Blue Origin Founder Sees Humans Being Born in Space, Earth Becoming Tourist Attraction

On November 10, Jeff Bezos discussed his vision of Earth being a tourist attraction of sorts for humans. He also explained Blue Origin's goal to send millions of people to work in space.

Last week, the annual Ignatius Forum launched with the theme "Our Future in Space." Bezos participated as a surprise guest speaker, during which he discussed his vision for space. The full video of the event is embedded below, with Bezos starting his interview at the 40:28 time marker.



Jeff Bezos Space Vision

Bezos is popularly known as the founder of Amazon. He is also recognized as the CEO of the self-funded aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company, Blue Origin. Apparently, Bezos has prepared a lot of major projects for his company.

In the interview per Wion, Bezos said that "This place (Earth) is special, we can't ruin it." Unfortunately, with the humans growing in population, Bezos believes that a new lifestyle should take place. "This Earth can support, let's say, 10 billion people to a certain degree. We'd have to work really hard to figure out how to do that without degrading the planet... The solar system can support a trillion people."

Read Also: SpaceX Crew-3 Launch Success! Watch Dragon Spacecraft Dock, Astronauts Enter ISS

Blue Origin to Send People to Space

Bezos said that a natural solution is to move out of Earth. By then, space might offer a few opportunities for people. Bezos said that his company, Blue Origin, aims to make sure that millions of people could work and be born into space. These citizens might eventually recognize space as their first home.

Although Bezos did not elaborate how the solar system would support these "trillion people," he said that most people would live their life in space in the future. By then, people will reside in colonies, a location that features its own "rivers and forests and wildlife."

Bezos appeared to be certain about the space expansion. He cited many space explorations that contributed to this incoming migration. "The hard part is not space travel - that part was solved in the 1960s. Not reusability - the space shuttle sort of did that. The hard part is operational reusability. It requires practice to get it right."

Jeff Bezos Predicts Earth to be a Tourist Spot

With the shift of humanity's lifestyle to outer space, Earth will then be left to the hands of a selected few. This way, Earth might be properly maintained, regulated, and taken care of. Bezos emphasized Earth as an important resource, which will remain essential even after space expansion.

According to Wion, Bezos seemed hesitant about answering who stays on Earth, but eventually volunteered his company as "Earth ambassadors" in the future. Bezos said that "(people from space) may visit Earth the way you would visit Yellowstone National Park."

Bezos introduced a very unique vision for the future of Earth and humanity. However his idea might also spark a few arguments and controversy.

Related Article: Space Junk Tracker: How Did ISS Avoid Scary Collision with Destroyed Chinese Satellite?