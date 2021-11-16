Netflix Rankings Today: 'Squid Game' Watched for Over 1.6 Billion Hours

Netflix's South Korean hit series "Squid Game" has accumulated views of over a billion watch hours--- which is surprisingly equivalent to 182,000 living years.

In relation to this, the streaming giant has released a new platform to identify the popularity of a film or a TV show.

Netflix has announced that their users around the world have watched "Squid Game" for a total of 1.6 billion hours during its first four weeks.

To put it into perspective, 1.6 billion hours is the equivalent of more than 182,000 years, beating the other most popular Netflix title, the soapy period drama Bridgerton, that only has 625 million hours watched, per Cnet.

Moreover, the popularity of "Squid Game" suddenly surged and the streaming giant has not shied away from mentioning it. In fact, the co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos stated in their report that the South Korean survival game had a very high possibility of becoming the biggest series that they have produced.

Meanwhile, in October, Netflix also shared that 142 million accounts, or two out of every three Netflix users globally, had played at least two minutes of "Squid Game" in the first month. With that being stated, the American subscription streaming service added that no other Netflix original had ever surpassed the 100 million mark.

The said1.6 billion hours statistic for "Squid Game" was revealed as part of Netflix's introduction of their new platform featuring the rankings and data for its most popular episodes and movies.

Furthermore, the streaming giant is switching the metrics it uses to evaluate the performance of episodes and movies all over its platform. Netflix has developed a new public website that will release dozens of popularity ratings as part of the transition.

To assure the ranking quality, the company has enlisted the help of EY (formerly Ernst & Young), one of the world's major four accounting firms, to assist with the ratings.

Netflix Ranking Today Platform

With regards to Netflix's watch hours, The Verge previously reported that the streaming platform has ranked their movies depending on the completion of at least watching the first two minutes of a film or show within the first 28 days of its release. Since Netflix introduced a new rating platform, the two-minute mark may not be applicable anymore.

In addition, not only would the adjustment transform one of its most important public ranking systems from viewers to hours viewed, but it should also make its rankings a little easier to grasp in theory.

The newly introduced platform of Netflix contains the top 10 titles that the company has ranked depending on its popularity in different countries around the world, per 9to5Mac. Additionally, the list is divided into four categories such as film in the English language, a television in the English language, film in the non-English language, and television in a non-English language.

Moreover, each title has an indicator of how many weeks it was in the top 10 ranking as well as how many hours it was viewed.

Most importantly, it is worth noting that the top 10 list will be renewed every Tuesday of the week from the accumulated data from Monday up to Sunday.

For those who are curious to know where to access the said list, head to this link.

