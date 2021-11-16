Google Outage Leads to 30000 Websites Crashing: Major Reason for Internet Crash, User Reactions

On Tuesday afternoon, a Google outage caused over 30,000 websites to crash. Some of the major platforms affected are Discord, Facebook, Snapchat and Spotify. Fortunately, the issue was resolved in a few hours.

When a tech giant as big as Google crashes, it creates a massive impact on the internet. Zero Hedge emphasized that over 30,000 websites experienced disruptions during the outage. They listed 15 affected websites that caused distress to the thousands of users active during the outage.

According to Google, the outage was caused by issues on the Cloud Networking. records show that the outage started at 10:10 PST and was fully resolved the issue at 12:08 PST.

The Verge noted that the issue was caused by the service common provider, which is the Google platform, and not an ISP disruption or problem with the individual sites. Because of this, webpages and its users had to wait patiently for Google developers to fix itself.

Google Outage: User Reactions on Internet Crash

This recent Google issue definitely made a huge mess. It shocked fans on the internet by causing outages to many popular websites. Keep in mind that the internet crashes happened instantaneously.

One Twitter user posted the Downdetector reports for the Google crash. They also pointed out that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram got affected.

❗️INTERNET CRASHING: Downdetector reports thousands of outages on multiple platforms in the US.



Many major tech platforms are affected by disruptions, including Google, Instagram and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/QoWoenEaxT — Original@realAvokäsiAnssi™️⚡️Whistleblower (@avokasianssi) November 16, 2021

Another user listed out "Apex Legends, Google, Spotify, Discord, PlayStation and more" as some of the outage victims.

Apex Down: A major widespread outage is affecting lots of services, including Google, Spotify, Discord, PlayStation, and more.



If you can't connect to Apex Legends, this is why. pic.twitter.com/p2ik2jLfOk — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) November 16, 2021

'Rocket League" gamers were distressed when their matchmaking suddenly went unavailable.

Rocket League and Rocket League Sideswipe are both experiencing services outages. Matchmaking, Parties, and more may not be available at this time.



Updates to follow, and go to https://t.co/FeCnPA9Ksi for more details. pic.twitter.com/lnI0i1WgFl — Rocket League Status (@RL_Status) November 16, 2021

Spotify also tried to do what it can to resolve the issue.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) November 16, 2021

Discord servers and rooms crashed without proper explanation.

Oh no… our Discord server… it’s broken!



(Sounds like there are issues with Discord right now, FYI.) https://t.co/UG5cLvojQ5@KoY_FFXIV pic.twitter.com/k734BkKrJ1 — 🌟 Arx @ Danger Bongos 🌟 (@ArxSnow) November 16, 2021

So many apps experienced problems during the Google outage

I think it’s google cloud having an outage pic.twitter.com/agwHdrc23c — Hobble (@hobbleabbas) November 16, 2021

One fan was puzzled because the Google crash happened so abruptly.

@vitalsource is the website down? I was in the middle of reading when it stopped working pic.twitter.com/4UBPIIG9Or — Lizette 🦋 (@_lizettesanz31) November 16, 2021

Another fan was worried because this outage has happened twice now.

so google cloud is having a huge outage pic.twitter.com/tnppLBNsa6 — 🥯💕 (@dol_adverb) November 16, 2021

Well, at least some fans find the whole situation relatable with the thousands of affected users.

Google cloud having an outage really rained on Snapchat’s parade pic.twitter.com/4cDhsbeTZI — Ŧ𝔰𝔲 (@KaleKaimera) November 16, 2021

Fortunately, as previously mentioned, Google resolved the issue in a matter of hours. Any users having trouble with the websites are recommended to refresh and restart the affected website.



