Google Outage Leads to 30000 Websites Crashing: Major Reason for Internet Crash, User Reactions

Google Outage Leads to 30,000 Websites Crashing: Major Reason for Internet Crash, User Reactions
On Tuesday afternoon, a Google outage caused over 30,000 websites to crash. Some of the major platforms affected are Discord, Facebook, Snapchat and Spotify. Fortunately, the issue was resolved in a few hours.

Google Cloud Outage: Over 30000 Websites Crashing

When a tech giant as big as Google crashes, it creates a massive impact on the internet. Zero Hedge emphasized that over 30,000 websites experienced disruptions during the outage. They listed 15 affected websites that caused distress to the thousands of users active during the outage.

  • Discord
  • Etsy
  • Evernote
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Fitbit
  • Nest
  • Paramount+
  • Pokemon Go
  • Rocket League
  • Shopify
  • Snapchat
  • Spotify
  • Target
  • The Home Depot

According to Google, the outage was caused by issues on the Cloud Networking. records show that the outage started at 10:10 PST and was fully resolved the issue at 12:08 PST.

The Verge noted that the issue was caused by the service common provider, which is the Google platform, and not an ISP disruption or problem with the individual sites. Because of this, webpages and its users had to wait patiently for Google developers to fix itself.

Google Outage: User Reactions on Internet Crash

This recent Google issue definitely made a huge mess. It shocked fans on the internet by causing outages to many popular websites. Keep in mind that the internet crashes happened instantaneously.

One Twitter user posted the Downdetector reports for the Google crash. They also pointed out that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram got affected.

 Another user listed out "Apex Legends, Google, Spotify, Discord, PlayStation and more" as some of the outage victims.

'Rocket League" gamers were distressed when their matchmaking suddenly went unavailable.

Spotify also tried to do what it can to resolve the issue.

Discord servers and rooms crashed without proper explanation.

 So many apps experienced problems during the Google outage

One fan was puzzled because the Google crash happened so abruptly.

Another fan was worried because this outage has happened twice now.

Well, at least some fans find the whole situation relatable with the thousands of affected users.

Fortunately, as previously mentioned, Google resolved the issue in a matter of hours. Any users having trouble with the websites are recommended to refresh and restart the affected website.

