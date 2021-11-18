Microsoft Windows 11 SE: OS for Educators to Help in Remote Learning; What to Expect

Microsoft's answer to the challenge of distant learning is Microsoft Windows 11 SE.

This SE version of Microsoft's new operating system isn't a pricey special edition. Instead, it's a condensed version made for teachers.

Following the October release of Windows 11, the tech giant has released Windows 11 SE, a new student-focused operating system on Nov. 9.

Microsoft Windows 11

Windows 11 SE was created with kids and instructors in mind to provide a simple, distraction-free environment for children.

According to CNET, this isn't the first time Microsoft has released a student-oriented operating system. Windows 10 S was designed with students in mind as well, although Microsoft claimed that this version of Windows 10 just restricts the download of select programs, comparable to parental restrictions.

Windows 11 SE, on the other hand, is a different operating system that focuses more on remote management.

Several school-aged youngsters needed access to trustworthy gear and software to continue their education after many schools across the United States launched remote learning during the pandemic.

With this in mind, Microsoft created Windows 11 SE.

What is Windows 11 SE, and what does it do?

According to Microsoft, Windows 11 SE is a cloud-first operating system developed for K-8 classrooms, with a simpler architecture and regulated app installation.

Users won't find this program in stores since it is for classroom usage. Instead, Windows 11 SE comes preloaded on a limited number of Microsoft PCs that the company intends to sell to educational institutions.

Is it possible to install Windows 11 SE on a laptop at home?

The answer is no. Users can't upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 on their laptops by installing Windows SE.

However, when a device has been erased by an IT administrator, users can purchase another version of Windows and install it on a Windows 11 SE-enabled device if necessary.

However, the device won't be able to change back to Windows 11 SE, so proceed with caution.

Which programs are compatible with Windows 11 SE?

Microsoft Office, Teams, Minecraft for Education, and OneNote are all pre-installed on Windows 11 SE, and you can also download apps like Google Chrome and Zoom.

Only administrators can use Microsoft Intune for Education to download and administer other apps.

The following is a list of the six different types of programs that may be downloaded from Microsoft:

Apps that filter content

"Solutions" for taking tests

Apps for people with disabilities

Apps for effective classroom communication

Apps for diagnostics, management, connectivity, and supportability are all essential.

Browsers

Spotify and Messenger are not included in the list. On Windows 11 SE devices, this means fewer distractions.

Apps that run on a web browser, on the other hand, will continue to work, according to Microsoft.

Users can't change any of the operating system's settings either. Only administrators can change them, just like with the apps.

Administrators will also be able to remotely wipe the gadget.

How does Windows 11 fare in comparison?

The primary distinction between Windows 11 and Windows 11 SE is that Windows 11 was created for personal use, whilst Windows 11 SE was created for remote administration in IT or school environments.

The various intentions have an impact on how users obtain the operating system and what programs can be executed on it.

Users can upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, and there are no program restrictions in Windows 11.

Only administrators, and even then, from a limited selection, can add apps to Windows 11 SE. Aside from that, the systems are similar in appearance and operation.

