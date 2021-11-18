Mark Cuban Giving Away Mavs NFTs? Here's How Fans Can Get 1 For Free (Sort of)!

The Dallas Mavericks are giving away non-fungible tokens as a way to thank their loyal fans! Earlier this month, the basketball team launched its Mavs NFTs. Mark Cuban said these fan tokens can be collected, bought or sold.

Fans interested in this awesome Mavs NFTs can get them when they buy a game ticket at the Dallas Mavericks shop.

What Is Mavs NFT?

According to their product page, a Mavs NFT can serve as a special reward or memento for the games fans attended. Note that the more games a fan attends, the better collectibles they can get. Fans can boast their growing collection on social media.

The most iconic Mavs NFT is called a MetaLegend. This can be a special picture created by a local artist, or a snapshot of the game ticket. The development team said they plan to be creative with their upcoming NFT giveaways and tokens.

A few MetaMavs currently available on store are Jay Vincent, Jason Kidd, Rolando Blackman, Derek Harper, Brad Davis, Michael Finley and Sam Perkins. It is worth noting that the NFTs cost between $180 to $9000.

Also, keep in mind that since they are registered NFTs, fans can trade or gift it to any of their friends interested in cryptocurrency.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Study Says New Payment Is Critical: Will $2000 Online Petition Be Completed Before 2022?

How to Get Mavs NFTs Free Giveaway

Mark Cuban tweeted that fans can get the Mavs NFTs for free with each game ticket. Note, however, that fans need to follow a few steps to redeem it.

These are your fan tokens. You can get them for free by buying your ticket from the Mavs and going to the game. We want to reward you for that with a @MavsNFTs that can be collected (w/ rewards for collecting), bought or sold. In some cases for more than the price of the tix ! https://t.co/CU59N57srE — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 17, 2021

The Mavs NFT giveaway is available for every game. Fans must scan their tickets before the end of the game's first quarter to get their free collectible.

Yes. There is a @MavsNFTs giveaway for EVERY GAME ! Remember to get to the game and have your ticket scanned before the end of the 1st quarter in order to get your free @MavsNFTs ! @dallasmavs @mcuban @MavrelloB https://t.co/1mVoNWqTqA — MavsNFTs (@MavsNFTs) November 6, 2021

Fans also need a Ticketmaster account to scan their tickets.

Coming to the Mavs game Tuesday against the heat ? Remember it’s an early start and to get your @MavsNFTs you need to have a Ticketmaster account and scan your ticket ! Which MetaMavs Legend will you get ? Hint he is a Mavs Broadcaster ! — MavsNFTs (@MavsNFTs) November 1, 2021

A little bit of reminder, though: giveaways will only be limited to one NFT per Ticketmaster account.

And a reminder to get to tonight’s game and get your ticket scanned period to the end of the 1st qtr. And if you are bringing friends have them set up a TM acct and transfer them their ticket so they can scan. Only 1 @MavsNFTs per account ! @mcuban — MavsNFTs (@MavsNFTs) November 8, 2021

Mavs NFT said any unclaimed NFTs would be burned once a month, reducing the number and increasing its scarcity--making it a limited-edition collectible.

Fun fact: We mint 20k per game. But since not everyone has their own Ticketmaster account or misses the game, once a month we will “burn” all unclaimed NFTs reducing the number outstanding and increasing scarcity ! — MavsNFTs (@MavsNFTs) November 1, 2021

The most recent Mavs NFT giveaway was the free Michael Finley.

Tonight get to the game and get your Ticketmaster scan done before the end of the first qtr and get your FREE Michael Finley @MavsNFTs ! @dallasmavs @mcuban — MavsNFTs (@MavsNFTs) November 15, 2021

To access the NFT collection, fans have to open their Ticketmaster account information. There will be a subcategory called "My Mavs NFTs." Fans can also "Browse Mavs NFTs" to check on the earlier releases.

This new development shocked and hyped up many fans. The Mavs' program is notably a unique and innovative way to distribute fan tokens. It also opens up a lot of potential for the future of cryptocurrencies. Fans definitely have a lot to look forward to the incoming games.



Related Article: Crypto Will Rapidly Grow in 2022: Where to Invest Aside from Bitcoin, Ethereum