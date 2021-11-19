Hello Kitty NFT Release Date, Features: How Can You Buy New Sanrio Collectibles?

Sanrio's iconic character Hello Kitty will become an NFT next year, bringing fans an entire set of iconic collectibles.

Despite this good news, though, the deal will not include any additional Sanrio characters.

Hello Kitty NFT

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Hello Kitty is all set to make its debut as NFT after a successful partnership between Recur and Sanrio. Through this partnership, fans of the iconic character will be able to purchase and exchange digital collectibles of Hello Kitty starting next year.

The chief operation officer for Sanrio's EMEA India and Oceania regions Silvia Figini stated that exploring this new and innovative business is a big challenge for the company.

"To explore this new and innovative business is for us a big challenge. For Sanrio, stepping into the NFT space adds a new way of being part of contemporary culture and provides our fans a new way to enjoy our brand," Figini furthered.

While it is unknown how many collectibles would be developed because of the Sanrio collaboration, the co-founder and co-CEO of Recur Trevor George stated that it will be an "entire Hello Kitty world of many collectibles." However, there are no other Sanrio characters that will be transformed into NFT in the said partnership.

"We understand that we're welcoming millions and millions of new fans across all the IP that we have into this ecosystem, into crypto, and we can make sure they can enter it in a way that they understand," other Recur co-founder and co-CEO Zach Bruch added, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Hello Kitty NFT: Release Date, How To Purchase New Sanrio Collectibles?

According to Business Wire, Hello Kitty fans will be able to buy, collect, and exchange Hello Kitty NFTs as digital products and collectibles through Recur. Moreover, users will be able to purchase the Hello Kitty NFTs using their credit or debit cards in US dollars or cryptocurrency, as with other collectibles sold on the Recur site.

The Hello Kitty NFTs will be added to Recur's NFT portfolio among other well-known characters, per The Hollywood Reporter.

For background information, ViacomCBS and Recur teamed up last month to turn IPs like SpongeBob SquarePants and Star Trek's Spock into NFTs using the company's content portfolio from CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, Showtime and BET.

With regards to the date, the Hello Kitty experience and NFTs will be available starting in Q1 of 2022.

What Is Recur?

Recur was founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch and digital licensing industry pioneer Trevor George.

Recur is set to be chain agnostic and is fundamentally transforming the NFT market by inventing and defining the standard for a decentralized recurring royalty, allowing NFTs produced on their platform to have the largest distribution and reach possible.

The company is also announcing the release of its first proprietary NFT, which will be available for purchase on December 9. The NFT known as a Portal Pass will grant early access to Recur's entire IP library and experiences, as well as additional benefits.

With Hello Kitty as the latest addition, Recur has already garnered some of the world's largest IP fan bases. The Recur Pass will be available for purchase for only 24 hours, providing fans with a one-of-a-kind and limited opportunity to join the Recur community early.

