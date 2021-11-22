Gamers Beware! New Malware Running Wild in Discord to Steal Login Credentials

Are you using Discord? An urgent warning is being issued to all users about a malware strain called TroubleGrabber. This is an info stealer which collects and exfiltrates login credentials and other related information.

Discord is a messaging and digital distribution platform primarily used by gamers for voice calls, video calls, text messaging, private chat and multimedia file exchange.

Gamers love this platform because it uses a simple and highly flexible app for quick communication. It also has unique features that organize content based on rooms, hashtags, groups or categories.

Unfortunately, a few malicious actors have taken advantage of the Discord platform. They are using it to spread the malware strain "TroubleGrabber."

Discord Malware: TroubleGrabber

According to Cyberstreams, researchers from Netskope first discovered the malware strain in October 2020. TroubleGrabber was found responsible for more than 85 percent of all the malware attacks targeting Discord servers that month.

TroubleGrabber shares a lot of similarities with an older infamous malware known as AnarchyGrabber. Both are info stealers, which harvest data from an infected system. This means data like login credentials, name, address, passwords and IP addresses.

Note, however, that TroubleGrabber has an extra dangerous edge as a malware. It has a function that quickly spreads itself on Discord friend lists.

Even worse, the unknown hacker behind this malware posted a "helpful" video instruction on how to use TroubleGrabber in Discord servers, per Cyberstreams. This makes it a lot easier for malicious actors to manipulate and utilize the malware strain.

YouTuber Siam Alam posted a video demonstration of Discord Token Stealer "TroubleGrabber." The YouTuber emphasized the system corruption process and all the files linked up to the malware. Near the end of the video, the YouTuber also discovered a bunch of virus files from the TroubleGrabber. These files could eventually lead to slower processing performance.



How to Avoid TroubleGrabber Malware

TroubleGrabber is primarily shared through Discord channels. It takes many different file forms, some of which are:

Game Codes

Game Cheats

Game Hacks

Game Mods

Discord Nitro Generator

Discord File Installer

Software Crack Files

Admittedly, it is hard to determine whether a file is corrupted or not. So, Discord users are advised to assume that most files being shared at Discord right now are infected with the TroubleGrabber.

To avoid TroubleGrabber, Discord users should keep in mind the following reminders.

Never download Discord outside its official website. TroubleGrabber can easily mask its presence on a corrupted Discord software installer.

Do not use Discord Nitro Generators. Discord Nitro is a subscription service used on the platform. Some users try to hack their way through Nitro code generators. Be warned that this is one of the most popular carriers for TroubleGrabber

Never open suspicious website links. Because Discord is an expansive network, a lot of anonymous users might send messages. Avoid opening these messages, especially when they contain suspicious links.

