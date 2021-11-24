New Instagram Sticker Trend: How to Join the Urban Dictionary Name Challenge

There is a new game in town, and it's called the Urban Dictionary name trend. The new viral trend is about searching in Urban Dictionary the meaning of a name. This can also be done using the Instagram sticker trend.

Urban Dictionary is known for including definitions for slang words that are mostly not talked about in other dictionaries.

Instagram Sticker Trend

Instagram is now seeing "sticker" trends, in which users are asked to share a photo in response to a question.

"Show us your name in Urban Dictionary," reads the Instagram sticker craze, which includes an "Add Yours" button so that everyone can join in.

Users on social media are visiting the Urban Dictionary website to look up their names, and some of the answers aren't exactly flattering.

The latest social media craze isn't as risky as climbing milk crates or as criminal as 'devious licks,' but it does bring a sense of humor to the meanings of names, politics, and video games.

What Is The Urban Dictionary Name Trend?

On Instagram, a sticker asks users to look up their name in Urban Dictionary and submit the description that appears.

A quick Google search for "McDonald's" or "Game of Thrones" yields definitions that are more amusing than accurate. Other terms (don't search arm barn) contain NSFW language and have improper grammar or spelling.

Certain name definitions are harsh and unattractive, whereas others are flattering and inspiring.

Anyone with an email address can submit a definition, and the majority of them are based on the user's own experience rather than the true meaning of words or terms.

The Netflix show "Bridgerton," for example, is described as "basically Gossip Girl based 300 years ago."

On the other hand, a Twitter user searched for the definition of "Twitter Finger", Urban Dictionary defined it as: "Somebody who fancies themselves a social media expert and tweets and retweets incessantly as if every thought they have is vitally important to the well-being of humanity."

What is Urban Dictionary?

Aaron Peckham developed the Urban Dictionary in 1999 as a crowdsourced dictionary for slang phrases. The site has since then developed to include definitions for just about everything during the previous two decades.

The online lexicon Urban Dictionary was established to clarify slang terminology.

The site has evolved throughout the span of its 22-year history to define political phrases, video games, and, most recently, human names.

Its motto, Define Your World, was coined by Aaron Peckham in 1999.

According to USA Today, Peckham created the site to compare urban lingo used by university students in various locations of California.

Later, he said that the platform was created as a satire of real-life dictionaries that are "stuffy" and "take themselves too seriously."

"The man," which the site defined as "the faces of the establishment put in place to bring us down," was one of the site's original definitions.

It's presently estimated that 2,000 terms are added every day, with at least 12 million meanings on the site by 2020.

Urban Dictionary Founder Aaron Peckham

Peckham is worth an estimated $100 million, and it's not surprising as The US Sun said that Urban Dictionary was one of the top 500 most-visited websites on the internet.

The website creator is a programmer, computer scientist, and website owner. In 1999, he received his bachelor's degree from California Polytechnic State University.

Peckham's Urban Dictionary was named one of that year's 50 greatest websites by Time Magazine in 2008.

