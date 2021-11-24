7 New 'Joker' Apps That Steal Cash, Text Messages Found in Google Play Store [How to Uninstall, Track Malware]

A malware analyst has discovered additional apps that contain the Joker malware, which Android users should delete to prevent further damage.

In addition to this, there is a simple way to track apps that has Joker malware.

Joker Malware is Back!

In a previous report, we highlighted how the Joker malware has been widely used by cybercriminals.

Because of its massive use, Google had to delete over 1,700 applications from its Play Store after learning that they contained the virus.

Despite the fact that these applications were removed from the Google Play Store upon discovery, users may still have downloaded and installed them on their phones.

In addition to this, Joker, a trojan infection, is one of the most serious malware attacks that Android is currently dealing. Cybercriminals prefer to attach it to seemingly legitimate Google Play Store apps.

Life Hacker added that once this Android virus is placed in the smartphone, it would automatically sign up the user for many premium memberships that the customer is unaware of. Furthermore, Android device users will not notice this subscription at first until they check their credit card transaction history.

Aside from premium memberships, the virus will also transfer the user's data from devices to the hackers, including contact information, text messages and other important and sensitive data.

For those who are curious to know about how it works, Panda Security stated that the virus begins by spying on the phone, gathering data and sending it back to the hackers remotely.

Previously, a well-known Kaspersky malware analyst Tatyana Shishkova reported that there are seven apps that were discovered to have the Android Joker malware. The said apps are QRcode Scan, EmojiOne keyboard, Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper, Dazzling Keyboard, Volume Booster Loud Sound Equaliser, Superhero Effect and Classic Emoji Keyboard.

In addition to this, Shishkova discovered seven additional apps to the list.

7 Joker Apps to Uninstall Now

Shishkova has been following the development of Joker malware on a variety of apps that have been offered on the Google Play Store, per Notebook Check. Some of the apps have received thousands of downloads, while others have received only a few hundred.

Notebook Check added that their most recent report on the Joker malware shows how it may access contacts and SMS messages without user authorization. This only means that Android users should uninstall the following apps to prevent further damage.

Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor

Smart TV Remote

Easy PDF Scanner

Volume Booster Hearing Aid

Battery Charging Animation Bubble Effects

Flashlight Flash Alert on Call

Halloween Coloring

Since Android malware has been proved to be harmful, there is a simple method for spotting a possible Joker app or other malwares on Google Play Store, as we stated in another report. The said simple way to track the malware is to follow Tatyana Shishkova on Twitter.

How to Uninstall Joker Apps

For those Android users who did not download the mentioned apps but are interested to know if their device has already been affected, Hindustan Times provided various techniques to detect and remove malware.

Android users should search through their phones for any dubious apps. Users should trash any apps they did not install right away since they are most likely infected with Joker virus. Apps that aren't utilized on a regular basis should be delete. Android users should also check the Google Play Store for any apps on their device that have gotten unfavorable ratings. Lastly, remove any unfavorable reviews and replace them with better alternatives if necessary.

