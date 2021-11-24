Elon Musk Reveals 'Greatest Filter' for Humans to Become Interstellar; Shares Fear of Dying Earth

SpaceX is taking one step forward on its interstellar goal of conquering Mars. This is because of its Falcon 9 rocket, which successfully launched the NASA DART, the world's first planetary defense mission. Elon Musk says that this success will help them break through the "Great Filter."

For reference, the Great Filter says that "intelligent interstellar lifeforms must first take many critical steps, and at least one of these steps must be highly improbable," per Astronomy. For Elon Musk, this hurdle might be the mission to reach Mars.

SpaceX Falcon 9 and its First Interplanetary Launch

Teslarati wrote an article about SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster, which already achieved three orbital-class launches and spaceflights in the last 12 months. More recently, it launched NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, which is already on its way to the Earth-Moon system.

The NASA DART mission is a real proof-of-concept experiment for Earth's planetary defense. This mission features a rocket crashing on an asteroid to knock it off trajectory. If proven effective, this method should protect Earth from future asteroid strikes.

Elon Musk Tweets Mars Mission

Musk emphasized that the experiment "will really be important one day." He pointed out that aside from asteroids, there are also dangers of falling comets.

Musk said Earth "will be smashed super hard by meteors over time. Not a question of if, just when."

Following the train of thought, one fan pointed out this is one of the many reasons for humans to go multiplanetary. This fan asked Musk that if humans could colonize Mars, would they also conquer the Great Filter?

Musk tweeted that making Mars self-sustaining for human life might be "one of the greatest filters. That then sets us up to become interstellar." The comment also concluded with the sentiment that life on Earth is highly uncertain and possibly limited. This is a reference to the previously mentioned asteroids and comets which could crash at any moment.

However, keep in mind that Musk left his tweets open to interpretation. Other fans might read and understand Musk's comments differently.

Regardless, it is undeniable that space research has reached far. There might be other exciting news and updates on the topic later this year.

Where to Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 and DART Launch

Interested fans who might have missed the launch can watch the replay in this article. This features the full video coverage of the event and some of its highlights.

The article also includes NASA's special token for the DART space mission. This is a custom-made dartboard that fans can play around with, shooting down the picture of an asteroid.



