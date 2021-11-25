Crypto Hamster, Mr. Goxx, Dead: What's the Cause of Death of Warren Buffett's Furry Rival?

The crypto hamster Mr. Goxx, who beat Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in trading, passed away on Wednesday.

Aside from minor renal failure, his owners stated that there were no other notable signs of sickness shown before the rodent died.

Crypto Hamster Mr. Goxx Dies

Mr. Goxx's anonymous German owners tweeted an emotional post to the rodent's 18,000 Twitter followers on Wednesday.

In the said tweet, the owner of the crypto hamster wrote a statement that reads: "We feared this day like no other and are truly shocked for it to happen just now. In deep sorrow, we have to announce the loss of our beloved furry friend."

Being with us as a pet for quite a while, he became famous out of nowhere. Mr. Goxx has brought joy to people all across the globe and reminded us not to take life too seriously. He shed light into dark moments of pandemic, inflation and many kinds of trouble. — Mr. Goxx (@mrgoxx) November 24, 2021

With regards to the crypto hamster's signs before its passing, its owner shared that Mr. Goxx exhibited no symptoms of significant sickness, aside from minor renal difficulties that were the result of a professional mite treatment in his early days.

They furthered that Mr. Goxx ate normally until Sunday, then he abruptly refused to eat and went peacefully asleep on Monday morning.

"For us humans behind Goxx Capital, the situation is hard to grasp and questions about a possible continuance of the project are not relevant to us at the moment (for now, we will leave everything as is)," continued the eulogy on Twitter..



Thank you and rest in peace, Max (a.k.a Mr. Goxx).

You will be missed, and your memory will live forever on the blockchain. pic.twitter.com/Nd5zRzKKFd — Mr. Goxx (@mrgoxx) November 24, 2021

New York Post noted that the furball's financial success and subsequent online success were the results of a joke amongst the men who sought to demonstrate the unpredictability of digital currency success.

"It appears that most individuals of the generation see no other option than to risk a large portion of their wealth on the crypto market, while having no idea what's going on," the owners of the crypto hamster told BBC back in September.

The German owners furthered that they were joking about whether the hamster would be able to make smarter investment decisions than humans. However, it seems that Mr. Goxx proved that he can outperform several people in crypto including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, per Fortune.

Read Also: Elon Musk's Army of Fans Bombs JPMorgan With 1-Star Reviews on Yelp in Hilarious Lawsuit Twist!

Who Is Mr.Goxx?

Mr. Goxx achieved great success and became a celebrity by creating his decisions while running on his intention wheel and stimulating trading sessions, per NY Post.

In relation to this, a Twitch feed begins when Mr. Goxx enters the Goxx Capital office. Once the feed started, an alert was being sent out to his Twitter and Reddit followers notifying them about the crypto hamster's feed.

Mr. Goxx's office is equipped with a wheel and two tunnels that allow him to conduct his trading. The intention wheel spins through roughly 30 cryptocurrencies, one of which is "chosen" once he exits.

When Mr. Goxx steps away from the wheel, he has the option of passing through one of his office's two tunnels. One is labeled as "buy," while the other is "sell." Regardless of which tunnel he passes through, a buy or sell order is placed on an online crypto exchange using real money.

With real money being stated, BBC clarified that Goxx Capital is not a legitimate investing business, and Mr. Goxx's human partners pointed out that each tweet should not be construed as investment advice.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies were extremely contentious issues. In addition to this, the crypto hamster owner stated that people tend to rapidly get angry, and they want Mr. Goxx to be the face of their funny side project.

Related Article: Dogecoin Update: Ripple CEO Convinced Meme Coin Is Not Best For Cryptocurrency; Elon Musk Shares Insights On Glitch