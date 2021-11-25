Upcoming NFT Games December 2021: ‘Hypebeast,’ ‘Sloties,’ and More New Titles

The popularity of both NFT and Axie Infinity in the cryptocurrency and NFT market made Axie Infinity the most popular NFT game. With that, Axie Infinity paved the way for the development of numerous upcoming NFT games.

The top and most anticipated upcoming NFT games are listed below. Many of these are free NFT games with a play-to-earn model or crypto metaverse projects that players may play right now.

However, some of these crypto games are still in the early phases of development, with many projects in pre-alpha or early beta.

Here is a list of upcoming NFT games that anyone can enjoy playing and earning.

NFT Game: 'Sloties'

According to Coinpedia, "Sloties" is a newcomer to the fastest-growing internet-based Casino network, which has been attempting to integrate blockchain technology into the betting sector.

The platform offers holders entry to the new universe of Defi Gambling. It is based on the ERC-721 standard and uses the Ethereum blockchain to prove ownership.

Holders of Slotie NFTs become shareholders in the 150 casinos' house edge and earn revenue every time a slot machine in one of the partner casinos is spun.

It basically means that by producing liquidity for the slot game, an NFT holder can earn money on any of his or her NFTs.

Due to the high volume of traffic generated by NFT-based space games, the club will share its House Edge of 65% with Slotie NFT holders for this particular inaugural game.

Aside from staking, all "Slotie" owners receive a monthly passive income.

The money comes from the profits of Elia Software, the business behind the Slotie initiative. The "Slotie" community will receive 80% of the proceeds from this specific slot game.

In addition, "Slotie" guarantees its owners a 20% rakeback in its partner casinos.

Rakeback is linked to NFT rarity, and it can range from 5% to 20% depending on how uncommon the NFT qualities are.

NFT Game: 'Hypebeast'

This is a new digital fashion and art playground.

The initiative merges style, technology, and community, and positions HAPES as next-generation fashion leaders, contributing to an initial drop of 8,192 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

NFT Game: 'Splinterlands'

This game is for users who enjoy Magic the Gathering-style games.

The game is a blockchain collectible trading card game, which means that all of the cards users own are assets that can be traced back to the users.

It is distinct from many other games that use Ethereum since it uses the HIVE blockchain (previously Steem).

According to Castle Crypto, "Splinterlands" is the best game right now, with regular airdrops, potion upgrades, and a variety of amazing card packs and designs.

This NFT game is confirmed to be an ongoing project and is now available for iOS and Android devices.

NFT Game: 'Crypto Battles'

On the Binance Smart Chain, "CryptoBattles" is the first fully transparent PVP game with play-to-earn capabilities.

Before each game, the player places a wager and begins looking for an opponent who has placed a wager in the same amount. The winner receives everything, less a few modest costs.

As stated in Be In Crypto, players can enter the Tournament to compete against other players and receive CBT tokens as a prize.

This game also has daily quests with token prizes.

It can be played on a PC or a mobile device via the MetaMask mobile app. A Tokensale was recently announced by CryptoBattles on November 16th.

