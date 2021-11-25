iPhone 13 vs. Galaxy S21: Samsung in Trouble in the US?

Samsung seems to be getting the raw end of the global chip shortage affecting the worldwide smartphone industry with its market share dipping in the U.S.

This is due to dwindling supply of high-end flagship Samsung Galaxy phones in the U.S., which has led to a soaring demand for Apple's new iPhone 13 model.

A Wave7 research report surveyed 40 representativs from major U.S. carriers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, to shed light on October smartphone sales, Gizmo China reported. A total of 65 percent of these respondents said the demand for iPhone 13 was higher in October, compared to the iPhone 12 in the same month last year.

iPhone 13 vs. Galaxy S21: Short Supply Leads to Weaker Samsung Sales

The iPhone comprise 72 percent of Verizon smartphone sales in October this year, as against the 23 percent for Samsung during the same month. For AT&T, iPhone sales hit 76 percent, while Samsung had 20 percent. T-Mobile also had the iPhone lording it over with 66 percent, compared to Samsung's 26 percent.

As of November 20, iPhone 13 availability has improved, with an ample amount of inventory for the iPhone 13 standard model. Further shipping dates for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were moved to December.

The Pro Max was named as the top iPhone 13 model in October, accounting for 20 percent of sales at Verizon and AT&T and 13 percent at T-Mobile. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, meanwhile, was the Korean electronics giant's biggest selling smartphone in the same month. A total of 62 percent of the respondents said the S21 Ultra was among their three biggest sellers, while 42 percent said the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was also among their top selling phones.

Larger-screened phones, such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, are also having brisk sales due to its use for video conferences prevalent during the pandemic.

Due to the short supply of Samsung smartphones in the U.S., T-Mobile representatives noted that the carrier is offering six OnePlus models as alternatives. Google's Pixel smartphones' shares in Verizon and AT&T sales have also risen from one percent in September to three percent in October, given that the Pixel 6 had just been released last month. It is expected to further climb in the next months.

Apple 'More Immune' Than Rivals in Facing Chip Shortage

Worldwide forecasts for shipments have been downgraded the past month due to the chip shortage. According to Counterpoint Research, supply had not been able to keep up with the demand, with smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and vendors reporting they "only received 80 percent of their requested volumes on key components during Q2."

Counterpoint noted that in the third quarter, the situation seems to be getting worse, with some vendors receiving only 70 percent. It said smartphone makers such as Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi had been severely hit by this shortage.

It emphasized that one company seemed to be more immune to the crisis than others: Apple. But it had since sounded alarm, noting that iPhone 13 availability would not run as smoothly as before.

