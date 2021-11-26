Apple vs Pegasus Spyware: iPhone Maker Sues NSO; Here's How an iOS Device Protects Its Users

Apple's NSO lawsuit against Pegasus spyware is pushing forth for infiltrating iPhones with malware, breaching its cybersecurity protection.

The iPhone maker's campaign against the rogue Pegasus software from the Israeli business NSO, which has been accused of being used to spy on politicians, journalists, attorneys, and activists in a number of countries, is becoming more serious.

The company has confirmed that it is contacting consumers who have been targeted by the Pegasus spyware and became victims of spying after revealing that it is suing NSO for exactly that reason.

Apple's NSO Lawsuit for Pegasus Spyware

Pegasus malware was allegedly used to extract messages and information from the phones of journalists, politicians, and activists in many countries, according to CNET.

This is after a global investigation conducted by a group of 17 media organizations, Amnesty International, and the Paris-based non-profit organization Forbidden Stories earlier this year.

Another CNET report stated that the Pegasus infiltrated Android and iPhone devices, allowing operators to gain entry to messages, photographs, and emails. It can also secretly record calls and activate microphones.

What is Pegasus Spyware?

NSO's most well-known product is Pegasus.

According to The Washington Post, it can be installed remotely without the monitoring target ever having to view a document or click on a website link.

NSO customers have complete control of Pegasus, including text messages, photographs, emails, videos, contact lists, and the ability to record phone calls. It can also discreetly activate the microphone and cameras on a phone to make new recordings.

Apple turns the heat on NSO

According to Apple, the company has chosen to go after the NSO Group, accusing them of evading iPhone cybersecurity features.

Apart from suing NSO, Apple has stated that it will donate $10 million, as well as all damages won in the lawsuit, to groups dedicated to cybersecurity abuse advocacy and study.

The tech giant is also aggressively analyzing Pegasus-affected devices in its ecosystem for signs of compromise.

Here's what Apple will do, as well as what users should do against the spyware, courtesy of TechRadar.

If Apple detects conduct that is consistent with a State-sponsored attack, it will alert the users in two ways:

After signing in to appleid.apple.com, a threat notification will appear at the top of the page.

Apple will write an email and an iMessage notice to the user's Apple ID's associated email addresses and phone numbers.

Additional procedures that that will alert consumers secure their devices will be included in the messages.

Apple's Cybersecurity Measure

Apple made it clear that customers will never be asked to click any links, open files, install apps or profiles, or submit their Apple ID password or verification code through email or phone in order to get threat notifications.

In addition, Apple stated via its website: "To verify that an Apple threat notification is genuine, sign in to appleid.apple.com. If Apple sent you a threat notification, it will be clearly visible at the top of the page after you sign in."

Apple also recommended all users to ensure themselves from malicious hackers and malware by following best cybersecurity practices, such as updating devices to the latest software and security fixes, securing devices with a passcode, using two-factor authentication and a strong password for Apple ID, downloading apps from the App Store, and using strong and unique passwords online.

