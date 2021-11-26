Making and Selling NFT: How to Start Your Own Collection and Earn Crypto

People these days are researching how to make NFT and how to sell NFT, especially as thousands have been profited in NFT through OpenSea and Polygon, which are all powered by the blockchain technology.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have sparked a lot of interest in the crypto markets all around the world. People are buying and selling NFTs in millions of dollars, making it a terrific opportunity for artists to sell their work.

Beeple (Mike Winkelmann), a digital artist, created Beeple's Everyday, a $69.3 million digital artwork.

As an artist, creating NFTs and selling them is a terrific way to get in on the action.

How to Make NFT

If the goal is to learn how to make NFT art, the first step is to choose which blockchain to issue NFTs on.

Ethereum is the finest alternative accessible right now.

The Ethereum blockchain is the most popular alternative for emerging artists and NFT makers when it comes to buying and selling NFTs.

It isn't, however, the sole option. Tezos, Polkadot, Cosmos, and Binance Smart Chain are among the others.

Here are steps on how to make NFT, courtesy of MUO.

Step 1: Get Yourself a Digital Wallet.

Before making a decision, artists must balance the benefits and drawbacks. For creating NFTs, separate marketplaces, and digital wallets, each of these blockchains has its own token standard.

ERC-721 is the Ethereum token standard for issuing NFTs. As a result, the initial step for the user is to obtain a digital wallet that supports ERC-721.

Trust Wallet and MetaMask are two popular solutions.

Step 2: Decide on a Marketplace

The following stage is to choose a marketplace where users may sell their NFTs. OpenSea, Polygon SuperRare, Rarible, and Foundation are some of the possibilities offered.

Users now have the groundwork built up once they've chosen a marketplace where they'll issue their NFTs.

Step 3: Connect Your Wallet

Popular marketplaces like OpenSea have a Create button. Once users click on that, they will be asked to link their Ethereum wallets.

It requires a digital signature, and there's no charge for it.

Once the user connects their wallet to OpenSea, the next step is to create the NFT collection.

How to Sell NFTs

Step 4: Create Your NFTs

Users may mint NFTs on a variety of systems and blockchains, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

Using OpenSea as an example, just click Create and then navigate to My Collections. Users will notice another Create button there.

After properly preparing their artwork, users can simply upload it.

According to Petapixel, users can choose to further personalize the digital asset after uploading it and customizing the fields. Textual qualities, unlocked content, NFT supply, and even the blockchain on which you want to mint the NFT are all options.

Following the creation of a Polygon or OpenSea account, the next step will be to mint NFT in order to profit from it.

After a user's NFT has been created, they can go to its page and select Sell to set a price for it.

When using OpenSea, the pricing must be at least $2. Users can also pick how many copies of the NFT they want to sell if there are several copies available.

Creating and Selling NFTs

NFTs are here to stay, as per TIME magazine, and a slew of well-known celebrities and brands have already jumped on board.

If you're a digital artist searching for a place to sell your work online, NFTs is a great place to start.

Analysts predict that by the end of 2021, the NFT market will have grown to more than $1.3 billion.

Many people believe that NFTs are the future of artwork collection and that more blockchains will follow suit.

Users must learn how to promote an NFT collection in order to profit from it, according to The Verge. Don't just put it up for sale and hope it sells. Make sure users tell their friends about their NFT collection.

However, be aware of scams in the NFT space, as there are quite a few of them.

