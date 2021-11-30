Solar Eclipse, Meteor Shower Happening This December: Best Days to Watch, 3 Tips to Photograph Celestial Event

Space fans should mark their calendars because December is packed with exciting celestial events. Four cosmic phenomena will soon be visible on Earth's skies. Experts give out a few tips on how to capture the majestic scenes on camera.

The year is about to end with a celestial show, as cosmic events will be happening almost every week starting this Saturday. NASA listed out a solar eclipse, a comet, and two meteor showers to happen this December.

Calendar of Events: Solar Eclipse, Comet Leonard, and Meteor Shower

According to IBT, certain skywatching events might be limited to specific sections of the planet. For example, the incoming solar eclipse where the Moon blocks the Sun might only be visible to people in the southern hemisphere.

This means that it is important to do some research on the event ahead of time. Knowing the details also helps fans plan out the best conditions for sky watching.

Total Solar Eclipse (December 4)

As previously indicated, only people in the southern hemisphere can see the partial eclipse of the Sun on December 4. This is because that area will be in the direct line of the Moon's shadow. If weather permits it, residents in Antarctica might see a total solar eclipse with the Sun's corona.

Other areas like Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand and Australia might see the partial eclipse. However, depending on the location, the eclipse might occur before, during and after sunrise or sunset.

Comet Leonard (December 12)

The Comet Leonard will be the "brightest comet of the year," traveling close to Earth at 8:45 AM EST on December 12. It will eventually peak brightness on December 13 or 14.

Sky watchers are recommended to stay up and monitor the date because this is one of the rare comets that might be visible to the naked eye. On January 3, 2022, Comet Leonard will be exiting the solar system and never coming back.

Geminid Meteor Shower (December 13-14)

Right after Comet Leonard will be one of the best meteor showers of the year. Geminid Meteor Shower will peak at 2 AM EST on December 14. In ideal conditions, sky watchers might see 140 to 150 meteors per hour. The best time to watch this event might be early morning, a few hours before the peak.

Ursids Meteor Shower (December 21-22)

Lastly, the Ursid Meteor shower will be a celestial event strictly for northern hemisphere residents. Compared to Geminid, there will only be five to 10 meteors per hour. However, this meteor shower might peak close to Christmas, implying a very memorable event for the year.

How to Capture the Best Celestial Photo

Although professional cameras like DSLR will produce the best photos, fans can also take advantage of easy-to-access smartphone cameras for the event. According to NASA, there are three important tips fans should keep in mind to capture the comet and meteor showers like a pro.

Get away from city lights and find dark skies: Sometimes, the quality of the stars is not on the camera but because of the visibility. To see the brightest stars, sky watchers must avoid all forms of disturbing lights. Go to rural areas like mountains or beach coasts. Also, capture the photo at midnight or dawn, when the sky is completely dark.

Sometimes, the quality of the stars is not on the camera but because of the visibility. To see the brightest stars, sky watchers must avoid all forms of disturbing lights. Go to rural areas like mountains or beach coasts. Also, capture the photo at midnight or dawn, when the sky is completely dark. Maintain camera stability: Stars and meteors travel fast in the sky, so cameras have to be completely still to capture the event. Fans can use a tripod to set up the camera. Also, use built-in timers instead of manually clicking on the phone so it can maintain its focus.

Stars and meteors travel fast in the sky, so cameras have to be completely still to capture the event. Fans can use a tripod to set up the camera. Also, use built-in timers instead of manually clicking on the phone so it can maintain its focus. Use wide-angle lens: Lastly, try to use wide-angle lens when capturing the sky. This improves camera focus, enables more light, and enhances the image of the skies better than the other camera options.



