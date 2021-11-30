Parag Agrawal Net Worth 2021: Who Is the New Twitter CEO After Jack Dorsey, How Much Is His Salary?

Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal net worth 2021 is estimated to be at $1.52 million.

Following Jack Dorsey's resignation on November 29 and the appointment of Parag Agrawal as Twitter's new chief executive, numerous people have been curious about Agrawal's net worth and compensation.

Twitter's New CEO Parag Agrawal

Agrawal is an Indian-American Twitter employee who has been with the company for over ten years. He has previously worked for organizations such as AT&Labs, Microsoft, andY ahoo!, as stated in his LinkedIn profile.

As reported by HITC, Agrawal has been using his excellent expertise and skillset on Twitter for a long time.

In addition, the new Twitter exec also has a Ph.D. in Computer Science. In fact, while speaking to the corporation, Jack commended Parag's work.

Jack Dorsey wrote: "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

Furthermore, Parag Agrawal was known for being tasked with the Bluesky project.

As per CNBC, Bluesky is a Twitter research project aimed at establishing open and decentralized social media platform standards.

According to Dorsey, the Bluesky project would let social media businesses collaborate on how posts are marketed to users and will give users more choice over the content they see.

More importantly, Bluesky's aim is to also make it easier for social media platforms to regulate hate speech and other forms of abuse, allowing them to share the burden at a reduced cost.

Twitter's CEO

Jack Dorsey is not the first CEO to step down from Twitter.

According to The Verge, first, it was Jack Dorsey, who led the company from 2006 to 2008, and again from 2015 until now.

Second, there is also Evan Williams who co-founded Twitter with Dorsey and served as CEO from 2008 to 2010.

Lastly, there is Dick Costolo, who was Twitter's former COO, and then served as CEO from 2010 to 2015.

With that, Parag Agrawal is the fourth person to take the helm at the company.

Parag Agrawal Net Worth 2021

According to The U.S Sun, Parag Agrawal's net worth 2021 is estimated to be at $1.52 million.

However, Agrawal's actual salary is currently unclear.

On the contrary, Evan Williams, Twitter's co-founder, was paid $275,000 in 2018.

With this in mind, it's safe to assume that Parag will be paid a six-figure income. While he is expected to make a lot of money as a result of this promotion, Dorsey has different intentions with his pay on Twitter.

According to Business Insider, in 2015, 2016, and 2017, the former Twitter exec and co-founder denied all compensation and incentives.

Rather than receiving a large pay, in 2018, Dorsey declined all compensation and benefits except a $1.40 salary.

Parag Agrawal After Twitter Appointment

Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, tweeted: "Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here's the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support".

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

He further continued, saying that he is looking forward to continue everything the company has accomplished under Dorsey's leadership and that theu will continue to improve Twitter.

The new CEO also promised to deliver both customers and shareholders with "tremendous value."

