Elon Musk Tweets About Hypnosis: 'Who Wrote the Software Running in Your Head?'

Can people be controlled by hypnosis? Elon Musk recommends to get ready with mental firewalls against this type of attack. He says people should prioritize the first principle of thinking.

Humans have come a long way because of technological developments, and one of the architects behind this progress is definitely Musk. For example, take a look at SpaceX. The company is making space travel seem so easy nowadays, shipping out NASA equipment, astronauts and even civillians to space!

This brings out the question: what are the boundaries of science? Mike Solano creates a Twitter thread about the topic on Tuesday.

Elon Musk Twitter: Comments About Hypnosis

Mike Solana tweeted, "seems like we should all be a lot more concerned about the fact that hypnosis is a real thing." He also expressed concern about the general public and their lack of interest in the topic.

Some time later, he said that the replies he received are either baseless or insulting. Solana quickly pointed out the conspiracy theory about fluoride.

replies to this are an almost perfect mix of 1) baseless “it’s not real though” coping and 2) congratulations on your basic bitch discovery — *rips cigarette* — mass mind control has been well established fact since the CIA assassinated JFK. how much do you know about fluoride? — Mike Solana (@micsolana) November 30, 2021

However, there was one surprising commenter found on the thread. Musk tweeted a comment about the "overarching problem (is) that we need better mental firewalls for the information constantly coming at us." He suggested that people practice their critical and first principle thinking.

The overarching problem is that we need better mental firewalls for the information constantly coming at us.



Critical & first principles thinking should be a required course in middle school.



Who wrote the software running in your head? Are you sure you actually want it there? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021

Elon Musk Tweets Critical Thinking and First Principle

For reference, critical thinking is a level of thoroughness on a person's interpretation. It implies gathering complete information, understanding all involved terms, and analyzing the personal bias or view of the topic.

The opposite scenario of this issue is when people just listen to any information available without checking facts. Understandably, this problem is getting common in the internet.

Musk also mentioned the first principles. According to James Clear, this is a thought process of breaking down a complicated problem and generating original solutions. Notably, Musk applied first thinking principles with his company SpaceX.

When he first discovered that purchasing a rocket would be expensive, Musk began to rethink the problem. He investigated the question "what are rockets made of" and bought the aluminum alloys, titanium, copper and carbon fiber. By creating his own rockets, Musk allegedly cut the price by 10 times.

Elon Musk Talks About the 'Software Running in Your Head'

Musk concluded his tweet with a question "who wrote the software running in your head? Are you sure you actually want it there?" This implies that people should be conscious of their thinking process. Although the existence of hypnosis is up for debate, maybe using critical thinking and first principles can counter the brainwashing process.

Note, however, that Musk left his comments open to interpretation, so other fans might understand his replies a little differently. Readers are recommended to take this article with a pinch of salt and some skepticism. It might be best to practice a little bit of critical thinking and first principle right now!



