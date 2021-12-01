Hot NFT Games 2021: Decentraland, Wolf Game, More Titles

NFT games 2021 has been one of the longest trends people are extremely interested in. Since their creation, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have repeatedly proved their power to change the gaming industry.

The NFT game boom ushers in a thrilling era in which gamers play critical roles in the gaming economy and are paid handsomely for their efforts.

A new gaming metaverse is forming as game makers embrace the blockchain technology to make their games more immersive.

With that, top NFT games 2021 will also include "Decentraland" and "Wolf Game."

NFT Games

NFT games combine classic gaming components with unique gameplay techniques to allow players greater control over in-game assets like gear, characters, weapons, and virtual regions.

Launching NFT games on blockchains and anchoring them with digital asset-powered economies makes this viable.

NFTs are often utilized for these digital assets since they are unique and tamper-proof. A sword is no longer just a sword; it has become a one-of-a-kind collector's item.

The adoption of NFT token standards also enables game designers to keep some in-game objects unique and scarce. As a result, the value of some blockchain NFT gaming assets is higher than the value of others.

NFT Games 2021: 'Decentraland'

The Ethereum blockchain is used by this game.

People are encouraged to make 3D in-game items to sell, similar to the game "Second Life."

According to Investing, MANA (Decentraland's money) is required to sell LAND (Virtual Land). This method can also be used to exchange or swap 3D objects.

It's a good place to start when it comes to crypto gaming. "Decentraland's" in-world casino could have Atari and Decentral Games as partners.

NFT Games 2021: 'Wolf Game'

"Wolf Game" is powered by a one-of-a-kind system. Users who were fortunate enough to mint an NFT for 0.069420 Ethereum (ETH) can stake their NFT to win WOOL.

Minting an NFT indicates that consumers can pay a defined fee for a random NFT from the collection.

A user has a 90% chance of acquiring a Sheep and a 10% chance of receiving a Wolf when they coined a Wolf Game NFT.

The wolves, as their name implies, rule the game and are much more sought for.

According to Benzinga, players can earn $WOOL, an ERC-20 token, by staking their Wolf Game NFTs.

Wolves and Sheep, on the other hand, have a different system. Sheep can earn up to 10,000 WOOL every day that is worth about $1200 at the time.

Uniswap is now the only place where WOOL can be purchased. When consumers go to cash out, however, there is a 50% chance that the accumulated WOOL will be snatched by a Wolf.

NFT Games 2021: 'Axie Infinity'

"Axie Infinity," the game that launched NFT gaming, takes inspiration from the "Pokemon" video game brand and adds a blockchain twist to make it even cooler.

Players breed and capture NFT-based digital creatures known as Axies in this Ethereum-based game with the primary purpose of defeating other players.

Each Axie has a unique genetic signature. As a result, Axies' weaknesses and strengths are handed along through the generations.

NFT Games 2021: 'Alien Worlds'

"Alien Worlds" is an NFT DeFi metaverse that simulates economic competition and player collaboration with the goal of finding new planets.

Players are encouraged to compete for Trillium (TLM), which is needed to govern rival decentralized independent institutions (Planet DAOs) and obtain access to various games.

