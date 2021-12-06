Tom Brady NFT for Sale: Release Date, How to Buy Buccaneers Star's 'Origin Collection'

The Tom Brady NFT early access period is officially starting on Tuesday. Fans who buy his unique digital collectibles will have a chance to win an Immortal Statue digital token for free!

However, be warned, Tom Brady Origin Collection will only be available for a limited time and only until supplies last.

Last October, the NFT marketplace Autograph introduced a bunch of unique digital collections. They listed crypto memorabilia for sports icons like Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka and many more.

To purchase these collectibles, fans must first buy a preseason access pass. The access pass is limited to one icon, like the "Tom Brady Regular Season Collection."

What Can You Buy on Tom Brady Origin Collection

After getting a preseason access pass, fans have to keep an eye out for the following deadlines. The schedules listed below are taken from the Autograph marketplace.

Early Access Deadline: December 7 at 3 PM ET

Early Access Period Start: December 7 at 5 PM ET

Early Access Period End: December 9 at 3 PM ET

Public Drop Start: December 9 at 5 PM ET

Reveal Date: December 14 at 3 PM ET

Activation Deadline: December 28 at 2 PM ET

Starting Tuesday, fans can purchase a Mystery Container which holds one collectible item. Each Mystery Container costs $80.

Inside the Mystery Container, there will be one of the five collectible items: College Resume, Rookie Draft Card, Combine Stopwatch, Combine Cleats and Combine Jersey.

Note that the five items will be classified under five rarities: Carbon, Platinum, Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby.

Fans have to complete a set or collect all five items of the same rarity to win the free Immortal Statue of the same rarity. For example, fans have to collect the following NFTs to get the "Ruby Immortal Statue:"

Ruby College Resume

Ruby Rookie Draft Card

Ruby Combine Stopwatch

Ruby Combine Cleats

Ruby Combine Jersey

There are two other important reminders to keep in mind. First, the Immortal Statues cannot be obtained by direct purchase, so fans have to try their luck on the Mystery Containers. Second, the Immortal Statue will only be given if fans can complete the collection before the Activation Deadline on December 28.

Buccaneers Tom Brady NFT for Sale

This might be just one of the many exciting sales that Autograph plans to launch. According to CNN, co-founder and CEO of Autograph, Dillon Rosenblatt, said, "Autograph will bring together some of the world's most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors."

The Tom Brady Origin Collection is one of the products launched in Autograph's first-ever NFT sales. It is an event that sports fans and crypto fans will definitely don't want to miss.

As previously mentioned, sales will only be available while supplies last, so fans better work hard collecting their favorite tokens.



