Is Amazon Web Services Down? Disney Plus, Alexa, and More Affected

Is Amazon Web Services down?

An Amazon outage seems to be happening at the moment, affecting all Amazon Web Services clients.

Unfortunately, the Amazon outage includes an extensive variety of sites everyone is used to utilizing in their daily activities, including some popular services like Alexa, Disney Plus, Amazon, Amazon Music, Robinhood, and Venmo.

Significant portions of the internet are experiencing poor loading or are crashing due to issues with certain AWS cloud servers.

This is because the company's vast network of data centers power many of the things users interact with online, and any problem can have tremendous ramifications, as seen in previous AWS events.

Around 10:45 a.m. ET, people began to notice issues with Amazon Web Services.

Amazon Outage

This morning, December 7, it is confirmed that Amazon Music is down and that Alexa and Amazon's AWS cloud servers are also down, affecting a number of services.

On its official status page, Amazon acknowledged the outage and stated that it is trying to resolve it.

According to user reports compiled by Downdetector, here are an unofficial list of the impacted variety of services caused by the Amazon Web Services outage:

Amazon

Amazon Prime Music

League of Legends

Ring

Disney+

Kindle

Tinder

Roku

Amazon Alexa

Prime Video

Instacart

Venmo

Robinhood

CashApp

Coinbase

Amazon Outage After Launching Alexa Together

As reported by The Verge, there have been complaints of outages for Disney Plus streaming, PUBG, and Amazon.com, as well as several of its products, such as Kindle ebooks, Amazon Music, and Ring cameras.

Surprisingly, practically any known brand appears on the DownDetector list of services with rises in their outage reports.

Errors connecting to Amazon's instances and the AWS Management Console, which regulates their access to the servers, have been reported by network administrators all around the world.

Messages confirming the outage have been added to Amazon's official status page:

"8:49 AM PST We are experiencing elevated error rates for EC2 APIs in the US-EAST-1 region. We have identified the root cause and we are actively working towards recovery."

The company further noted that they are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. It also seemed like they have identified the root cause of the issue and that they are actively working towards recovery.

"This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles by going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/?tag=itechpost-20," the tech giant further stated.

The troubles appear to be limited to the US East 1 AWS region in Virginia, so customers elsewhere may not experience as many issues, and even if you are, it may manifest as slightly slower loading while the network reroutes your requests elsewhere.

Amazon referred to the updates on its status page, which show the firm is "actively working toward recovery."

