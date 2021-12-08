Ethereum Price Prediction 2025: Can ETH 2.0 Boost Its Value Up to $22,000?

After the long wait, Ethereum finally bounced back in the market thanks to a sharp selloff this week. Experts looked into its recent performance and declared profitable forecasts for 2022 and beyond.

However, note that Ethereum price predictions 2025 are heavily reliant on the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade.

Market trade performance on these last couple of weeks showed that Ethereum could keep up with its larger counterpart, Bitcoin. ETH even gained some edge over profits. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $4,405.73 with a 1.85 percent increase in the last 24 hours, compared to Bitcoin with its $50,008.83 value with a 1.24 percent decrease per CoinDesk.

The development sparked investor interest in Ethereum's potential. It is also worth noting that Ethereum is in the middle of upgrading its systems to Ethereum 2.0, a project which is expected to boost its overall value.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH 2.0 in 2022

The Altair upgrade, which is linked to the Ethereum Beacon Chain tests, was activated on October 27. According to Cnbc, another upgrade called Arrow Glacier is scheduled to happen on Saturday. Together, these two should transition Ethereum's proof of work model (PoW) to a proof of stake (PoS). Upgrades are scheduled to complete in 2022.

For reference, the PoW model requires miners to solve complex puzzles to validate their transactions. The system earned a lot of criticisms due to its electricity consumption and environmental impact.

On the flip side, PoS validates transactions according to how many coins the miner holds, which means using less computing processing power and electricity. This system will also push back the so-called "difficulty bomb," which slows or freezes the mining activity in the Ethereum network.

According to Ethereum Cat Herders, "the difficulty adjustment process was put into place originally to facilitate the transition to proof of stake. Over time, it has gained the additional property of forcing those who want to keep running Ethereum to upgrade their nodes. This means that staying on the old chain is not an option."

With all these promises of upgrades, experts issued new market forecasts for Ethereum. Although a few analysts had bearish predictions, a vast majority predicted huge profits.

Ethereum Price Prediction 2025: ETH Value Boost

Sources from Capital consulted experts and analysts for the Ethereum price prediction in the coming years. Their forcasts are listed below.

CoinCodex predicts ETH to move down to $4,385.59 by December 12 this year. This is probably due to the ongoing upgrades which have yet to be implemented.

Analyst Galaxy shared the bearish sentiment. The analyst called it a "reverse parabolic mode." However, the price might improve to $5,000 by the end of the week.

Investment bank Standard Chartered predicts Ethereum's long term potential to reach $26,000 to $35,000. Unfortunately, they did not elaborate on the timeframe.

The JP Morgan cross-asset research analyst, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, shared a much more unique prediction. The analyst said ETH might drop to $4,000 level, and the price could plunge by 67 percent. Inversely, Bitcoin would rise by 15 percent.

Price Prediction forecast Ethereum's markets for the coming years. Their analysts said ETH could average at $6,949.59 in 2022, $22,158 in 2025 and $134,032.49 in 2030.



