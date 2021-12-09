NASA Hubble Pictures: Space Telescope Snaps Beautiful Photos of Running Man Nebula

A recent NASA Hubble picture showed a stunning view of a reflection nebula called the Running Man.

In other updates, the space agency telescope has come back online after some reported glitches.

NASA Hubble Picture: Running Man Nebula

The space agency's recent Twitter post showed the magnificent view of the Running Man nebula in the constellation Orion. The said image was captured by the NASA Hubble space telescope.

💙 Blue never looked better!



Hubble captured these breathtaking vistas from the Running Man Nebula, located in the constellation Orion.



Read more: https://t.co/9FxuC9rZ19 & https://t.co/YRp5odOm4y#NebulaNovember pic.twitter.com/1f7CQXaBgN — Hubble (@NASAHubble) November 24, 2021

As of writing, the NASA Hubble picture has more than 4,080 likes and 630 retweets.

In the NASA blo, it seems that the Hubble space telescope has observed a shock wave of colliding gases in the Running Man nebula.

To provide further details of the said colliding gases, it is called Herbig-Haro or HH 45 which has mounded, brilliant clouds of gas and dust flare. The Herbig-Haro nebula is a kind of nebula that develops when gas from a newborn star collides with nearby dust, causing shockwaves, per NASA.

Moreover, the NASA Hubble picture revealed two sets of ionized gases blazing as charged electrons are stripped from their atoms by the collision. Ionized oxygen is represented by the color blue, whereas ionized magnesium is represented by the color purple.

"These elements piqued the interest of researchers because they can be utilized to identify shocks and ionization fronts," NASA explained.

In relation to this, Space.com stated that Hubble was searching for evidence of how young stars impact their surroundings, and this image of HH 45 provides enough of it.

Wio News added that HH 45 objects are extremely rare in the cosmos.

Meanwhile, the Running Man nebula is located around 5000 light-years away from the planet Earth and it is considered as the nebula of reflection. It does not emit light of its own but rather reflects light from other nebulae.

On the other hand, the NASA Hubble space telescope also spotted a fast stellar jet in the Running Man nebula last month.

For background information, a freshly born star's jet bursts into the bright depths of the said nebula. The jet has been released by the young star called Parengo 2042.

As previously reported, the space agency telescope has suffered a synchronization glitch and sent its science instrument into safe more.

Despite that, it seems that the NASA Hubble space telescope is now coming back online.

NASA Hubble Space Telescope Updates

On Monday, Dec. 6, the Hubble Space Telescope crew restored the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph and is currently gathering science with all four active instruments.

In addition to this good news, the team has not noticed any more synchronization message difficulties since November 1.

Furthermore, NASA stated that the team will continue to create and evaluate updates to the space telescope's software. Through this move, it will allow them to undertake research activities even if numerous lost synchronization messages are encountered in the future.

NASA is scheduled to launch Hubble Space Telescope's successor soon, per Wio News. The said successor will be James Webb Space Telescope. This satellite telescope will become more powerful than Hubble's and it is said to be fully equipped with the latest technology.

The launch of this telescope has caught the interest of many people.

However, it is worth noting that this telescope will not replace Hubble since they use different technology.



