iPhone Games to Play with Friends: 6 Best Apple Arcade Games to Try Now

Looking for some iPhone games to play with friends? Apple Arcade offers several games that iOS users should try now.

Apple Arcade Games

Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription program that provides customers unlimited access to over 200 premium games from the App Store.

Moreover, players will be able to enjoy new releases, award-winners and fan-favorite games without commercials or in-app purchases. Every game in the Apple Arcade is hand-picked to provide a diverse range of excperiences for players of all ages and play types.

Puzzle games, strategy games, adventure games, simulation games, board games, card games, sports games and more are among the many types of games available in the gaming subscription program.

Apple Arcade games are available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

For those who do not know, Apple Arcade has three-game categories as Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.

Since it is a gaming subscription, interested Apple device owners need to pay $4.99 every month.

6 iPhone Games to Play With Friends

6. 'NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition'

"NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition" was launched on Apple Arcade last October, per 9to5Mac.

The said game is the newest installment in the world-famous, best-selling "NBA 2K" series, and it is only available on Apple Arcade.

Players will be able to interact with best and most popular players such as Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns and more.

With regards to its features, it includes MyCAREER, MyCOURT, Quick Match Modes, The Association Mode, Online Multiplayer Mode, and more.

To install the said game, head to this link.

5. 'LEGO Star Wars Battle'

In the "LEGO Star Wars Battle," players can build powerful light and dark side armies by collecting and upgrading LEGO Star Wars characters, warriors and vehicles.

As players press towards the opposing base to declare victory, they can build LEGO towers on the battlefield and devise a plan to attack, defend and conquer territory.

To play "LEGO Star Wars Battle," head to this link.

4. 'Super Stickman Golf 3'

"Super Stickman Golf 3," a popular iOS game, has appeared on Apple Arcade. This edition includes all premium content, as well as no commercials or in-app purchases.

It is a 2D golf game with incredible courses, insane power-ups, amusing collectible cards, crazy game modes and loads of multiplayer mayhem.

Master hundreds of courses and compete against friends in turn-based head-to-head competitions or real-time races to the cup with up to eight people.

To install the 2D golf game, head to this link.

3. 'The Survivalists'

"The Survivalists" is a multiplayer island adventure from the creators of "Worms" and "The Escapists."

For sustenance, players must hunt animals, as well as a slew of legendary foes. Quests can be obtained from a Mysterious Stranger or washed ashore on the beach.

Prepare to walk through a randomly created wilderness with a range of biomes for a one-of-a-kind experience for each player.

To play the "The Survivalists," head to link.

2. 'Secret Oops!'

"Secret Oops!" is a multiplayer AR party game. It is a unique cooperative local multiplayer Augmented Reality game, in which participants will attempt to avoid catching the world's number one spy.

To install the said game, head to the link.

1. 'Butter Royale'

In "Butter Royale," players will be competing against 31 other players with the assistance of sauce-shooting, baguette-blasting kitchen gadgets!

To play the "Butter Royale," interested players should head to this link.

