Tesla Model 3, Model Y Leak: Upgrades on EV's Battery, Computer With AMD Ryzen Chipset, and More!

A test program in Europe has revealed a plethora of new features and upgrades coming to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla model Y leaks stated that the upgrades seen in Shanghai are on their way to Europe.

Tesla

Tesla is an automobile company that vouched for years that it will not produce a new model of cars instantaneously each year like most other automakers.

When updates and upgrades are ready to go into production, that's when Tesla implements them.

However, what Tesla does is releases new updates via software so owners of previous models of Tesla cars can enjoy the same upgrades with new Tesla car owners.

On the other hand, Tesla has a history of bundling a lot of those updates around the new year for a new model year vehicle.

As an example, Tesla made considerable upgrades to the Model 3 for the upcoming 2021 model year last year.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Leak

Furthermore, now it appears like Tesla is planning to do the same for both the Model 3 and Model Y for the 2022 model year.

A lot of the improvements are minor tweaks or new versions for the Model Y, which will be manufactured at Gigafactory Berlin and will go into production in the coming months.

However, there are some more important and unexpected alterations.

For example, it appears that Tesla is finally switching the 12-volt battery in the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y to a lithium-ion battery.

The EV giant has done this for the Model S and Model X, but it's good to see it happen for the rest of the Tesla car lineup as well.

Tesla Model Y

As reported by Electrek, the Tesla Model 3 Performance will get a new higher-performance motor.

The company is now producing the new Model Y Performance in China using a new AMD Ryzen Chipset CPU for the MCU, resulting in a significant performance boost.

While it's not confirmed, it also appears that the AMD Ryzen chipset will also be used in Model 3, and that the company improved the Model 3's quietness using double-glazed acoustic glass in the 2021 model.

The 2022 model will also have the same glass for the back window, which could increase acoustic performance even more.

There's also a "Super horn" that combines the horn, alarm, and external speaker into one device.

Last year, Tesla allowed users to use the external speaker to play pre-recorded noises or music outside the car as a pedestrian alert sound.

Now it appears that this feature will be included in this "Superhorn."

These improvements appear to have come to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made in China, as well as those that will be built at Gigafactory Berlin in the near future.

In the past, we've seen Tesla make adjustments to the Model 3/Y in China first, and then they make their way to vehicles made in Fremont that are sold in North America.

AMD Ryzen Chipset

With its new AMD Ryzen CPU, The Tesla cars center display has seen a huge performance boost since switching with its new AMD Ryzen chipset, as per another report by Electrek.

Apart from the new Model Y Performance produced in China and the new Model S and Model X, which are also powered by a new AMD chip, it replaces an Intel Atom chip that now powers the central display of most Tesla vehicles.

After switching to AMD in the new Model S, Tesla has started employing a new AMD chip in new Model Y automobiles in China.

Over the previous year, automakers have struggled to secure semiconductor supply and computer power for their vehicles.

Production has been halted across the industry due to shortages. Tesla has also been massively affected. However, it has fared much better than the majority, having managed to increase output by a large amount over the same time period.

