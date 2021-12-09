Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Release Date, Specs: New GPU Could Pack 21Gbps, More Power!

Nvidia is set to boost its GeForce RTX 3000 lineup in January 2022 with the unveiling of three graphics cards, which includes the much awaited Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB.

Even with the continuing severe chip shortage that affected the production of GPUs for over a year, Nvidia said it is looking at improved supplies by the second half of 2022, but won't reach normalcy until the year after.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti Release Date Set in January 2022

Facing this prospect, Nvidia still aims to roll out its top-of-the-line RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards on January 27, 2022, an embargoed document published by Videocardz revealed. The company is also likely to unveil the more affordable GeForce RTX 3050 8GB, which is aimed at the mainstream market.

In addition, Nvidia is expected to announce the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB on Friday, December 17, with the official launching set for January 11, 2022.

Specs-wise, leaks revealed that the RTX 3090 Ti would offer 21 Gbps of GDDR6X memory with 2GB GDDR6X memory modules, Screen Rant reported. The card, rumors say, would have 12X 2GB modules, instead of 24X 1GB modules offered in the standard RTX 3090, with chip supplier Micron doubling the memory density per module from 1GB to 2GB.

The new 2GB GDDR6X modules allow Nvidia to lessen the number of total memory modules from 24 to 12, thus enhancing the RTX 3090 Ti's energy efficiency, Tom's Hardware noted. Because of this, there won't be a need for GDDR6X modules to be fitted on the back of the card because of the lack of PCB (printed circuit board) space. With that, the card's design has been simplified.

The RTX 3090 is also rumored to have a 450-watt thermal design power (TDP), which is higher than the standard RTX 3090's 350W. A factor behind the decision to add the power requirement to the RTX 3090 Ti is that the GPU is expected to utilize the full GA102 GPU with all 10,752 CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) cores as against the 10,496 CUDA cores on the standard RTX 3090.

Even as the GDDR6X offers higher density, the memory clock increase from 19 Gbps to 21 Gbps in the RTX 3090 has led to that added 100W power requirement.

Nvidia Set to Boost Mid-Range GPU Line

Together with the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia is likewise poised to expand its mid-range GPU line with the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB and the RTX 3050 8GB. While the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB is considered an upgrade to the regular 8GB card, the mid-range GPU will still carry the same amount of CUDA cores and clock speed as its lower-spec sibling.

Meanwhile, leaks on the RTX 3050 8GB showed that it will have 3072 CUDA cores in 24 streaming multiprocessor (SM) units. The 3050 8GB will be based on the GA106-150 GPU and will carry 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

Nvidia has yet to confirm these rumored specs.

