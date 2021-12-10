Amazon Alexa Canceled: How to Download Your Data Before Deleting Alexa Account

After more than two decades, Amazon is officially shutting down its Alexa internet service by May 1, 2022. Users are recommended to download their data, cancel their subscription and delete their account before the date.

Most internet users are probably familiar with Alexa, the Amazon cloud-based voice service used on smart devices. However, prior to its inception, Amazon bought an internet service popularly known as Alexa Rank. To clarify, Amazon will be shutting down the internet service and not the cloud-based voice service.



According to The Verge, Alexa Rank is popularly known as a digital assistant for web ranking. It extrapolates data from popular websites to track their internet activity. Users could also utilize its browser extension to install a unique traffic monitoring software. Unfortunately, its utility is about to come to an end.

Amazon Alexa Internet Is Shutting Down

In announcement, the Alexa team said, "twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we've made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022."

The team behind the platform also thanked users who utlized it for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, website ranking and other tasks. However, its shutdown date is a blatant reminder that all data will be deleted after the deadline, so users should save up their research as soon as possible.

Alexa Website Ranking: How to Export Data and Delete Alexa Account

Alexa updated its official website with the shutdown reminders pinned on top of the web page.

Fortunately, the website will still stay open for a few more weeks, so detailed instructions for accessing and deleting an account can be found on Alexa Support. These instructions are also listed below.

How to Export Data from Alexa

There are many types of data found in Alexa. For most of them, users can download the information by clicking the "download icon," which is represented by an arrow pointing down.

If this method does not work, try searching for the button "Export CSV." This should automatically download any data recorded on the account.

How to Cancel Alexa Subscription

After downloading the data that users need, they should cancel their subscription service. Here are the steps t cancel a non-Agency subscription and an Agency subscription:

Non-Agency subscription: open "Account Management," log in to the account, select "Cancel Subscription," and confirm.

Agency subscription: open "Project Hub," log in to admin account and agency, open "Account Settings," and select "Cancel Plan." Click on "Cancel my Subscription" to complete the process.

How to Delete Alexa

After downloading the data and canceling the subscription service, users can now proceed to delete their accounts. To do this, users have to submit a support request to the website.

For special circumstances where users want to delete their account under the California Consumer Privacy, they have to submit their request at this address: https://www.alexa.com/ccpa.

