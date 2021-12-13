Elon Musk Memes: Tesla CEO Has Recent Obsession With Memes

Elon Musk is tweeting a ton of memes! The multi-billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate might have a lot on his mind right now, and he's sharing his thoughts through the internet's language.

Musk is infamously known to be quite vocal about his opinions with just about anything. Whether it's about market trends, cryptocurrency or hostile competitors, Musk definitely has something to say about it. In particular, he is extremely active on Twitter. Aside from posting regular updates with his projects in SpaceX and Tesla, he can be found replying to random tweets on the internet.

However, it is worth noting that these random tweets can still influence its overall value. His Dogecoin is one obvious example, which almost boosted the meme coin's value to $1. Because of this, fans continue to keep a close eye on Musk's account, especially his tweets.

Elon Musk Tweets: A New Set of Memes

Be warned that this new series of Elon Musk tweets are completely open to interpretation. Musk did not elaborate on any of these topics, so readers might interpret different meanings from these posts. It is also possible that these posts are entirely without context and are simply posted for fun.

Christmas season is coming, and Musk warned about "no better friend, no worse enemy." He tweeted two iconic figures, which are Santa Claus and Lucius Cornelius Sulla. One is a holiday hero, while the other is a statesman. However, according to Musk, they have a lot more similarities than people give them credit for.

“No better friend, no worse enemy” pic.twitter.com/e2TeRBiFbg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2021

Billy Markus, co-creator of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, seemingly found this tweet fascinating. He pointed out that the current leaders' names are very different from their classical forefathers.

Sulla and the original Nero who was instrumental in defeating Hannibal are underrated — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2021

Elon Musk Memes: Sorry

Must also tweeted a senseless joke. This is a photo that says, "Badly Cropped. Do Not Click." The photo gave some suspense about a mystery bag, which the person in the photo opened. However, the secret was never revealed, because it was "badly cropped" from the start.

This joke earned 4,706 retweets, 327 quote tweets, and 82,800 plus likes at the time of writing.

Elon Musk and the Prime Minister of Finland

Lastly, Musk tweeted about the Prime Minister of Finland. This might be a jab on the recent issue about Minister Sanna Marin's clubbing, per Bloomberg. The incident notably affected her credibility over the ongoing COVID-19 efforts.

One fan commented a photo of the minister, to which Musk replied with "she seems cool."

She seems cool — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2021

These are only some of the most recent tweets posted on Elon Musk's Twitter account. Fans can expect more unique tweets dropping in anytime this week.



