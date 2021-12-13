Ethereum Price Prediction: Crypto Expert Sees Massive Boom for ETH to Beat Bitcoin

Cryptography expert Nicholas Merten tweeted a shocking Ethereum price prediction. He expressed his belief that Ethereum will eventually surpass Bitcoin in the long run. He also said altcoins would eventually be the dominant ones in the market.

Up to date, Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap. At the time of writing, it is trading at $49,097.76 with a 0.17 percent increase in the last 24 hours, per Coin Desk. The number is obviously bigger than Ethereum, with its $4,013.49 and 0.77 percent downward growth in the last 24 hours.

With these numbers, many find it hard to believe that ETH could overtake BTC in any way. However, an expert argued otherwise.

Ethereum Price Prediction: The Dominant Market Trend

In his YouTube video, Merten said, "this (Ethereum) is incredibly bullish. You have to be able to look at this chart and notice this kind of technical pattern, a first initial super break here in price after having multiple higher lows and higher highs, coming out of the capitulation or accumulation phase," per Entrepreneur.



When he analyzed the years of market performance, Merten noticed that Bitcoin potential was slowly dwindling compared to Ethereum's consistent boosts. Bitcoin currently has the bigger value in the market, but its growth is erratic. Whereas Ethereum consistently gets bigger gains each time it trades bullishly in the market.

Merten clarified that he does not believe Bitcoin will lose its value overnight. In fact, he briefly mentioned that Bitcoin might reach $200,000 in the long run. However, he emphasized that Ethereum might have a bigger value in the future. It is because Ethereum's technology and altcoin system might be more useful than Bitcoin's industry. Unfortunately, the analyst failed to elaborate on the timeframe.

Merten called the incoming event the "Flippening." He also tweeted evidence to support his claim through a candlestick graph for "BTC % Dominance divided by ETH % Dominance."

The "Flippening", also known as the moment where Ethereum flips Bitcoin in market value, may very well happen in this bull market.



Below is BTC % Dominance, divided by ETH % Dominance.



I'll let you be the judge...👀 pic.twitter.com/V2Ejq1kl75 — Nicholas Merten (@Nicholas_Merten) December 5, 2021

Ethereum Price and Value

It is worth noting that several other experts also agreed with Merten's logic. A few online reports explained the Ether surge predicted by Cathie Wood and other investment firms.

As previously reported, Wood called Ethereum undervalued. She emphasized its potential as the central blockchain technology for decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

She added that ETH is still in its "infancy stage" but might eventually accelerate growth beyond Bitcoin in the future. In time, she predicted that ETH markets could even quadruple in value.

Experts Forecast Ethereum 2025 Value

Another article listed all the price predictions for Ethereum in the coming years. These forecasts are:

CoinCodex: ETH could equal to $4,385.59 by December 12.

Analyst Galaxy: ETH could reach $5,000 by the end of the week.

Investment Bank Standard Chartered: Ehereum price could be at $26,000 to $35,000. It did not elaborate on the timeframe.

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou: Ethereum could drop to $4,000. He did not elaborate on the timeframe

Price Prediction: ETH could average $22,158 in 2025.

