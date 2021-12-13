EverGrow Coin Price, Pros and Cons and Where to Buy: Will It Be the Next Shiba Inu?

EverGrow Coin (EGC) was recently released and immediately gained 110,000 users.

The EverGrow Coin project is developing a protocol for yield farming and liquidity creation that is autonomous and frictionless. Traders and investors can hold EGC tokens and earn Binance USD (BUSD) rewards on the site.

EverGrow Coin

Every purchase and sell transaction inside the EGC ecosystem will reward users who own EGC tokens with an 8% incentive.

The incentives will be given in Binance USD (BUSD) and will promptly appear in the holder's wallet.

The developers also stated that the token features a deflationary mechanism that allows for increased scarcity over time.

As reported by Investing, the EGC team stated that the token has greater utility than SHIBA INU, and they claim that because SHIBA INU has relatively little usefulness and is valued far higher than EGC, their platform has the potential to grow just as big, if not bigger, than SHIB.

Will The EverGrow Coin the Next Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu price is currently trading near its $0.0000350 support level, completing the third tap of a triple tap setup.

If Shiba Inu continues to gain traction and dealers provide sufficient liquidity, the price of Shiba Inu could skyrocket.

Since Shiba Inu's price just fell below this psychological price level, holders and those who believe in the new DOGE-killer have already piled up and accumulated liquidity, implying that Shiba Inu's price is unlikely to fall any time soon.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu's founder, Ryoshi, recently stated that Shiba Inu intends to add utilities and burn Shiba Inu in the near future. It is presently valued at $18 billion in market capitalization, which may limit its growth possibilities.

While the EverGrow is another coin that has been dubbed the "new Shiba Inu" by numerous analysts and is sweeping the crypto industry due to its low market cap.

Read Also: Ethereum Price Prediction 2025: Can ETH 2.0 Boost Its Value Up to $22,000?

EverGrow Coin Price

The EverGrow is another coin that has been dubbed the "new Shiba Inu" by numerous analysts and is sweeping the crypto industry due to its low market cap and because of the favorable EverGrow price at $ 0.00000076.

EverGrow Coin holders have received approximately $30 million in Binance-pegged USD awards in the short time since inception.

According to FXempire, the project is developing at an incredible rate, with over 110,000 holders.

Even before the product launch, the EverGrow team launched a Decentralized SWAP, and they recently teased the upcoming Crypto Wallet, which will compete directly with top-tier wallets like Trust Wallet and include a full suite of utilities, from NFT MarketPlace and Lending to "Crator," a content creation platform.

The Evergrow plan is meant to provide investors with ongoing value.

EverGrow Coin Where To Buy?

With the EverGrow coin, the currency, for now, is listed in Binance, BitMart, and ZT Global exchange.

Furthermore, the market capitalization of EverGrow is currently at $300 million, and it is encountering some resistance.

On the other hand, Shiba Inu, will be up against its $0.0000522 resistance level at that time and will need to hope for adequate liquidity to propel its price higher.

Given that it would have broken through the psychological $0.0000500 barrier, it would be reasonable to anticipate that traders would acquire enough impetus and confidence to continue driving the price higher.

Since the fourth of December's "flash crash," Shiba Inu prices appear to be steadily regaining speed, as evidenced by their current price of roughly $0.0000343.

Shiba Inu has been trading sideways for a while, with its 21-day moving average (DMA) around $0,0000400 and its 100-day moving average (DMA) around $0,0000315, both indicating strong bullish support from the market.

Add to it the fact that its 14-day Relative Strength Index is approaching the midpoint, indicating the possibility of a price jump.

Related Article: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Meme Coins Fall Out of Top 10, Will They Crash?