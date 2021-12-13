Apple AirTags Danger Alert: Thieves Using Apple Device to Steal High-End Cars, Here's How to Detect AirTags

Instead of tracking lost devices, Apple AirTags are now being used to track and steal targeted cars. Fortunately, Apple is aware of the problem and recently released an Android app that could detect nearby AirTags.

Investigators in the York Regional Police (YRP) Auto/Cargo Theft Unit are getting concerned with the growing number of stolen cars cases. Some of these cases feature a method that takes advantage of the Apple AirTags. Drivers are being warned about this new malicious strategy.



Apple AirTags Used to Steal High-End Cars

Ideally, AirTags should have been linked to missing car keys or bags. With a size less than two inches, it is unobtrusive but efficient in reporting its current location to a scanning Apple device. However, a growing number of malicious actors are exploiting its features for a different purpose.

According to police photos, some thieves insert the AirTags on out of sight areas like a vehicles' tow hitch or fuel cap. Thieves use this tracking device to trace the victim's car, which they could steal when left alone on the driveway.

Thieves reportedly target most high-end vehicles found in public places and parking lots. Up to date, there have been more than 2,000 stolen vehicles reports across the region, and five of these are directly linked to the AirTag strategy.

AirTags Security: How to Stay Safe

Experts from YRP suggested a few safety tips to prevent the cars from being stolen:

If possible, park the car inside a locked garage instead of the driveway.

Use a steering wheel lock.

Install a lock and data port program.

Consider buying a video surveillance system.

Inspect the vehicle regularly, especially for the blind spots previously mentioned.

Apple AirTags: A New App for Android

Aside from the physical safety precautions, Apple also introduced a few new safety measures against AirTag exploitation. It recently released a new app called Tracker Detect, which should let Android devices detect unwanted and nearby AirTags.

The app is fully capable of finding any device linked to the Apple Find My Network. Unfortunately, it does not work for devices on a different network, like Tile.

However, be warned that the app won't preemptively alert users for nearby Apple devices. Users have to manually scan the area each time they are suspicious that someone might be tracking them.

An Apple spokesperson told CNET that "AirTag provides industry-leading privacy and security features and today we are extending new capabilities to Android devices. Tracker Detect gives Android users the ability to scan for an AirTag or supported Find My enabled item trackers that might be traveling with them without their knowledge. We are raising the bar on privacy for our users and the industry and hope others will follow."

Downloading and using this app should significantly boost personal security against unwanted malicious trackers.

