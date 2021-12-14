'The Matrix' NFT for Sale: Keanu Reeves Not a Big Fan, But Here's Where You Can Buy One

With the forthcoming worldwide release of "The Matrix Resurrections"--the upcoming sequel to the "Matrix" trilogy from the late 1990s to the early 2000s set for December 22--major U.S. studio Warner Bros. has kept up with the times by selling the cult film's non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for at least $50 apiece.

But what does lead star Keanu Reeves think about this? In an interview with The Verge, Reeves and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss were asked about what they thought about cryptocurrency, NFTs, and the idea of digital scarcity. His response? Uncontrollable laughter.

As these ideas had elicited guffaws from the iconic actor, Reeves then turned to Moss and asked if they were getting a cut out of it. If so, Reeves said, he could take the thing more seriously next time someone tweets persistently at him about what the future of smart contracts holds.

HODLer Keanu Reeves Owns Cryptocurrencies, Would Not Sell or Trade in Near Future

But Reeves, unbeknownst to many, is actually a crypto HODLer, saying that he owns some digital tokens that a friend purchased for him. He said he would not sell it or trade it in the near future.

Warner Bros. launched "The Matrix" NFT collectibles, numbering to about 100,000, with the Miami, Florida-based social NFT platform Nifty's, Inc. These NFTs followed those that came with "Space Jam: A New Legacy," which starred NBA star LeBron James and the studio's Looney Tunes characters.

It joins other top studios, such as FOX, Lionsgate, Dolphin, ViacomCBS and sports entertainment providers like World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in entering the NFT space, Bitcoin.com revealed.

Read Also: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' NFT Tie-in Gives Free Digital Collectibles for Every Registration

But unlike other NFT offerings based on Hollywood releases, "The Matrix" NFT takes inspiration from successful avatar NFT projects, such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, wherein buyers purchase their unique avatar from the worlds depicted in the film.

"The Matrix" NFT for Sale

These avatars represent characters living in the Matrix, the Hollywood Reporter noted. Buyers need to choose to take a "Blue Pill" that will keep the avatar in the Matrix, or a "Red Pill" that makes the avatar a freedom fighter. In the succeeding months, other challenges and options will be available for avatar owners, making them upgrade their avatars or earn new NFTs.

These choices resonate the film's theme and story, wherein characters choose to take the "Red Pill" to get out of the Matrix.

To check out available avatars, users need to visit the "The Matrix" NFT avatars on Niftys.com.

Warner Bros had experimented with NFTs earlier this year in another partnership with Nifty's for the "Space Jam: New Legacy" collectibles. The studio stressed that such NFT offerings would soon form part of regular portfolio of products and experiences for fans, in addition to retail stores, theme parks, physical collectibles and online shops.

WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences president Pam Lifford said the NFTs would be "another touchpoint for fans to engage," and for the studio "to entertain and provide great content."

Related Article: Digital Industry NFT Now Worth $27 Billion of Valued Money From Investors