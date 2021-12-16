'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rotten Tomatoes Rating, Reviews: Is It the Best 'Spider-Man' Film Ever?

A few days before its official release on theaters, several movie critics have shared their insights on the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" film.

Surprisingly, some consider it as the best film in the franchise ever. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Rotten Tomatoes rating can attest to that.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rotten Tomatoes Rating

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has received numerous positive feedback, specifically on Rotten Tomatoes.

As of writing, the newest web-slinger movie has a 94 percent Tomatometer score, which means that it is considered a "fresh" movie.

For those who do not know what Rotten Tomatoes and Tomatometer are, these are two of the most populat sources for excellent entertainment recommendations in the world.

As the largest online collector of critic reviews of movies and TV shows, they offer viewers a thorough reference to what is Fresh and what is Rotten to watch in theaters or at home.

Meanwhile, the Tomatometer score is a reliable assessment of critical confirmation, based on the opinions of hundreds of cinema and television reviewers. After a film or television program has received at least five reviews, its Tomatometer score is determined.

Since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has about 140 reviews, it only indicates that the rotten tomatoes rating is good.

Read Also: Is the Apple Store Near Me Closed? Check Which Apple Store Shut Down Because of COVID-19

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Reviews: Best MCU Film?

For background information, the film marks Tom Holland's third appearance as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his debut in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017 and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019, per Hype Beast.

The eighth live-action solo "Spider-Man" film promises to be a culmination of everything that fans have seen so far, per Rotten Tomatoes.

In the new movie, Peter Parker from the Marvel Cinematic Universe faces off against some of the most memorable villains from Sam Raimi and Marc Webb's "Spider-Man" instalments.

Amusingly, this is now the highest-rated "Spider-Man" film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Previously, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" has earned a 92 percent rating in Rotten Tomatoes, while "Spider-Man: Far from Home" received 90 percent.

With that being stated, it's not a surprise why movie critics loved the flick as well.

To further emphasize the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" reviews, Jeffrey Lyles of Lyles Movie Files stated how Holland's experience as the main character who has appeared in six films as the character has helped him and made him more effective.

"He really does feel like the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now and there's little reason to think he can't maintain that status for the next decade," Lyles furthered.

Meanwhile, Alonso Duralde of The Wrap said that the new film assumes people that they have seen the three Maguire films and the two Garfield films.

"Depending on your perspective, that expectation will either play like a nod to the late Stan Lee's love of interlocking Marvel Comics backstory or provide ammo for moviegoers fed up with superheroes in general and the gotta-see-'em-all exigency of MCU movies in particular," Duralde expounded.

Meanwhile, movie critic Katlyn Booth of BleedingCool noted that "Perhaps if you've gone without seeing a single trailer, you'll be astonished; if not, there's nothing here you won't expect going in, which comes in handy for the absolutely banger third act, but the problem is it takes much too long to get there."

On the other hand, Kate Erbland of Indiewire indicated that "the film zips through its first act, slows down in its second, and completely nails the entire thing by its eye-popping final forty minutes."

Keep in mind that these "Spider-Man: No Way Home" reviews can still be changed or added once it is released on December 17 nationwide.

Related Article: 'Spider-Man' NFT Drop: How to Get Limited-Edition 'No Way Home' NFT for Free