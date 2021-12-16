Google Drive New Policy: How to Appeal If Your File Has Been Locked by Mistake

Google is now taking active measures to stop hackers and cybercriminals from abusing their services. The tech giant is implementing the Google Drive file lock feature, which restricts user access to flagged content.

However, this development worries some creative artists. In the circumstance that their files might be flagged inappropriately, though, they can submit a Google Drive request for review to reclaim their access rights.

Google Drive New Policy: File Lock Feature

Over the last few months, a lot of reports showed an increase in cybercriminal activity. These problems often feature files delivering malware, phishing content and even virus. Some cloud storage services, like the iconic Google Drive, is taking action against these malicious files. The company announced a new policy to be implemented in the coming days.

According to Google, it will be flagging files in Google Drive that violate its Terms of Service or program policies. These malicious files will receive a flag icon next to their file name. Owners and co-owners (if the file is being shared) will be notified via email.

When flagged, owners can no longer share the file, even with people who have the link to it. Depending on the file, Google reserves the right to limit, remove and even terminate the user's access. However, the company also emphasized they will make exceptions on certain files.

Google Drive Appeal: Special Exceptions

Google said, per TechRadar, that they will make "exceptions based on artistic, educational, documentary or scientific considerations." One example may be a person's intimate photo of oneself, which could be subjected to a "breach of abuse policy" or under the "artistic" category. Google has yet to elaborate on their bases on these exceptions.

Regardless, this exemption should serve as a reassurance to users who are worried about having their Google files flagged. Google also specified that users could request a review if they feel that their file is being restricted unfairly.

How to Make an Appeal: Google Drive Request for Review

Google posted a complete guide for the Google Drive appeal on their help center. Google emphasized that if owners do not think they violated the Terms of Service or program policies, then users should submit a request for review. This submission would prompt Google to review the file and withdraw its restriction policy.

To request a review, users should open their flagged file and click on "Share." A new option called "Request a review" should be available. Complete the form and submit.

However, note that the Google Drive file lock feature is still in its rollout phase. It could take up to 15 days to reflect, starting Tuesday.

The changes might take a few more days before they would be fully integrated into the Google Drive system. By then, users are recommended to familiarize themselves with the request for review feature, in case their files get flagged mistakenly by Google.



