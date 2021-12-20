Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition Progress, How to Get $3600 Child Tax Credit for December Baby

On December 17, the IRS officially sent out the final advance payment for the Child Tax Credit. Now, lawmakers are locked on a heated debate whether or not to extend the program for January 2022. Fortunately, there are other programs that could credit a few hundred dollars to eligible Americans.

For reference, the Child Tax Credit is a program that allocates a budget of $3,600 per child under six and $3,000 per child ages six to 17. The payments serve as immediate financial relief on the parent's childcare expenses.

Half of the budget was sent out as advanced payments starting this July and ending this December. This program definitely helped millions of eligible families with their expenses, and recipients got used to reliable payments dropping in their accounts every 15th of the month.

But now that the last of the payment is already sent out, a lot are getting worried about what happens next. It is important to keep in mind that the other half of the payment, amounting to $1,800 and $1,500, will still be given in lump sum after families submit their 2021 tax returns.

How to Get $3600 Child Tax Credit for December Baby

Cnet warned that families need to meet the income eligibility requirements to claim the other half of the Child Tax Credit. Changes like an increase in the adjusted gross income can affect the amount receivable from the program. However, the principle could also be applied to household changes.

Any family who will have a baby or who had a baby this December, or will adopt one before the end of the year, will automatically be eligible for the child tax credit. Note that the payment also includes any backpay for July through December, crediting the recipient with the full $3,600 amount. However, to claim the money, they have to complete their 2021 tax returns next year, together with the other eligible recipients.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition Nearing Completion

Aside from the Child Tax Credit, others might also be interested in a fourth stimulus check payment.

Although anything official has yet to be approved by lawmakers, a lot of Americans are desperately petitioning for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. One notable proposal is the online petition by Stephanie Bonin, which was posted on Change.org.

Bonin emphasized that the "country is still deeply struggling" because of the pandemic. She noted that since the pandemic shows no signs of stopping, Americans need recurring and reliable payments to get by the crisis.

Many supported her sentiment and signed up on her petition. At the time of writing, the online petition has reached 2,986,113 signatures out of its 3 million goal. A lot feel hopeful about its approval. However, lawmakers have yet to acknowledge its existence.

For now, supporters have to wait and see on its development. Perhaps some changes might occur once the petition finally reaches its goal. However, it is hard to determine whether this is enough to convince lawmakers to finally give out the fourth stimulus check.



