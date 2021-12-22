Stephen Curry NFT Sneakers: Price, Where to Buy Warriors Star's Wearable Metaverse NFT Shoes

Stephen Curry NFT will soon be available in Metaverse made possible with an Under Armour collaboration.

The three-time NBA Champion and star of the Golden State Warriors have unveiled a surprise Stephen Curry NFT inspired by the record-breaking three-point shot in NBA.

Stephen Curry NFT

Following his record-breaking game at Madison Square Garden last week (Dec.13), Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry has unveiled a new NFT collection to commemorate each of his 2,974 made 3-pointers.

The Stephen Curry NFT sneakers will be the first wearable, cross-platform metaverse shoe, according to Under Armour. They are digital copies of the sneakers Curry wore when he broke the all-time NBA record for three-point attempts.

Everybody has seemed to be more welcoming with the existence of the NFT industry. With that, like as most, Stephen Curry is also getting involved in the NFT community.

Curry's launch of his very own NFT on such a momentous occasion is only fitting.

According to Hypebeast, Ayesha, and Stephen Curry's foundation, "Eat, Learn, Play" which was founded back in 2019 will benefit from the proceeds of the Stephen Curry NFT sale.

Stephen Curry NFT sneakers

Curry commissioned Floyd Norman and Andrea McDonald for his Stephen Curry NFT design.

Floyd Norman is Disney's first Black animator, who is now 86 years old. Norman is recognized for assisting in the production of several of Disney's most well-known films.

On the other hand, Andrea McDonald, a recent college graduate, and artist, hand-drew the artwork, which was created by layering a repeat "2974" print throughout to recreate a memorable image from each made 3-pointer.

The Stephen Curry NFT sneakers will have a digital signature included with each piece, as well as the game's venue and date.

All the proceeds will benefit the Oakland community and the fight to end childhood hunger by providing high-quality education and a safe environment for children to play and be active.

The "2974 Collection," which debuted on Monday at 2974SC.com, includes a series of nonfungible tokens that are each individually numbered out of a total of 2,974 the number of 3s required to surpass Ray Allen's previous record of 2,973.

Under Armour in Metaverse With Stephen Curry

Under Armour joins its two biggest competitors, Nike and Adidas, in the world of digital collectibles in Metaverse with the release of their first NFT.

Adidas recently worked with Bored Ape Yacht Club on a metaverse sneaker project, while Nike purchased virtual sneaker developer RTFKT earlier this month in Beaverton, Oregon.

As part of the launch, owners will receive a bonus NFT in addition to the entire series of NFTs.

Owners that participate may also receive autographed memorabilia, game tickets, more NFT drops, and early access to future Curry Brand limited-edition items.

Where To Buy The Stephen Curry NFT

In September, Curry announced a multi-year ownership partnership with the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, which includes both an ambassador and a shareholder role. Users will be able to purchase NFTs from the 2974 Collection on FTX and then sell them at a later date.

As reported by Coindesk, the Stephen Curry NFT will be released on December 21, 8 pm EST. In addition, the #2974/2974 NFT highlighting the record-breaking photo will be auctioned for 72 hours to the highest bidder.

Furthermore, Curry will give 200 of the 2974 NFTs to those who have supported him along the way, including professors, Warriors fans, Davidson University, coaches, neighborhood friends, teammates, competitors, mentors, Stephen's SC30 squad, and family.

