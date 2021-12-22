Neuralink vs. Metaverse: Elon Musk Not Convinced About the Future of Metaverse, Thinks Neuralink Is Better

This year paved the way for the creation of the digital realm, Metaverse.

However, Elon Musk states that when it comes to Neuralink vs. Metaverse, Neuralink is better.

The Neuralink founder, Elon Musk does not see a future full of VR headsets in Metaverse after questioning its long-term implications on eyesight.

Metaverse seems to be like fiction becoming reality in a matter of months, in which everybody gets to see it unfold right from their very eyes.

What is Elon Musk's Nueralink?

As stated in Business Insider, Elon Musk launched Neuralink, a neurotechnology business whose main goal is to embed brain implants in humans in order to restore and enhance physical abilities using technology.

Furthermore, Musk co-founded Neuralink in 2016, which is working on a chip that would be implanted in people's brains to monitor and trigger brain activity concurrently. It's designed to be used in medical settings, such as to rehabilitate serious spinal cord injuries and neurological problems.

Neuralink isn't the only business working on brain-computer interfaces. The Food and Drug Administration gave Synchron, a 20-person biotech business, permission to begin human testing in July.

Choosing Neuralink in Neuralink vs. Metaverse

The Neuralink company has a team of about 100 individuals in its headquarters in San Francisco. The Neuralink team is working on creating a workable computer-brain interface. Musk compares it to a Fitbit that is implanted in the human skull and connected to the brain by microscopic cables.

According to Elon Musk, the goal of Neuralink is to enhance the rate at which data can travel from the human brain to a machine.

On the other hand, the Metaverse, according to some of the world's smartest people, is the next big thing, and it's here now. Metaverse seems to be like fiction becoming reality being witnessed in the past couple of months, in which everybody gets to see it unfold right from their very eyes.

However, among the clamor, there are a few startups along with Big Tech companies like Facebook and Microsoft that have an actual action plan in improving daily lives through modern technology and Metaverse.

As stated in CNBC TV, a great advantage Metaverse can bring is peace to the environment. Future innovation of Metaverse, moving everything virtually might eliminate the need for human travel. Unnecessary commutes will be eliminated resulting in less pollution and global warming.

Questioning The Benefit of Metaverse

In the topic of Neuralink vs Metaverse, Elon Musk expressed his disapproval of the metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystems, dismissing them as marketing gimmicks instead of understanding them as they are promised.

According to Cointelegraph, Elon Musk stated in a recent interview with Babylon Bee that Web3 and metaverse trends are getting increasingly popular, however, he does not believe in them yet.

When questioned about his thoughts on the metaverse ecology, Musk replied in an interview with The Babylon Bee that he does not see the future of having someone strap a screen closest to their face all day. Musk also added that he is not sure if he believes in this metaverse stuff, even if a lot of people tell him they do.

Musk stated that he does not anticipate a future in which people will have to abandon the physical world to live in a virtual one while discussing the metaverse and virtual reality (VR). He said, based on his experience, that VR headsets tend to cause motion sickness while playing video games.

Musk also stated that people will not prefer to move around with VR headsets and will not want to leave them. He also recalls being admonished as a child not to sit too close to the television.

