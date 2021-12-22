Frustrated About Facebook, PayPal Ban? New 'Robot Lawyer' Helps You Unban Your Social Media Account [Price, How to Use]

Did Facebook ban your account recently? Luckily, an online robot lawyer called DoNotPay helps you recover your account by sending a legal document to the social media platform that banned you.

In addition to the said legal document, it contains several state and federal legislation.

Facebook Ban

Only a few weeks after Facebook changed its name to "Meta," the longtime operator of Instagram @metaverse was banned out of the account she had been running for years.

Despite the fact that she had never claimed to be anybody else, Thea-Mai Baumann received a notification that she had been suspended for impersonation.

Fortunately, her account was restored when The New York Times published an article addressing the incident. However, the social media giant never explained how the error occurred.

While what happened to her was rare, it is worth noting that some people who have their social media accounts unfairly suspended or banned have little or no remedy for getting their accounts back.

Luckily, there is a simple solution for the unjust Facebook ban.

DoNotPay, a "robot lawyer" firm that provides automated legal services, has added the unbanning of social network accounts in their services offered.

In addition to this, DoNotPay CEO Joshua Browder stated that the robot lawyer platform prioritizes legal cases.

"When you're just writing into customer service, they don't take it seriously, but legal departments, on the other hand, are much more likely to respond," Browder told Engadget.

Why Does Facebook Ban Your Account?

According to DoNotPay's website, each online platform has its own set of regulations that you must follow when using its platform. Violations of these rules will result in your account being banned.

Apart from the wrongful suspension of an account, the following list is some of the factors why social media like Facebook and Twitter ban your account:

Creating fake identities

Encouragement of terrorist organizations

Promoting hatred

Promoting self-harm and suicide

Spreading violence

Abusing, harassing, and threatening other people

While certain violations may result in a temporary ban, others may result in a permanent ban or account suspension.

DoNotPay

As mentioned, DoNotPay is a robot lawyer which offers a new service that will help people recover their social media accounts.

The new tool, which is included in DoNotPay's $36 monthly membership, provides you with an automated email to address the banning issue.

On the other hand, the robot lawyer asks users for details about what occurred to them and then sends a letter on their behalf to the appropriate company's legal department.

How to Unban Your Account Using DoNotPay?

In most circumstances, you will be required to submit an appeal, and the procedure will vary depending on the platform from which you were banned.

In addition to the stated appeal, Browder explained that the robot lawyer attempts to "match" your appeal with a "legal reason why they can't ban you" citing any applicable state and federal legislation, per Engadget.

Moreover, a deadline for the company's response is also included in the letter.

Browder also disclosed that PayPal and Instagram have the most requests for unbanning services so far. Apart from Instagram and PayPal, the social media platforms Twitter, Snapchat, Uber, Tinder, YouTube, Twitch, and other networks will be supported by the service.

Furthermore, DoNotPay shared the following steps to unban social media accounts.

Login to the DoNotPay website. Once logged on, choose the "Unban My Account" service. After choosing the said service, type the information needed such as the name of the platform that banned your account and the date your account was banned. Lastly, validate your signature then submit.

After completing these steps, DoNotPay will produce the letter and submit it to the platform that banned your account.

