BLUETTI’s Christmas Deals for Your Solar Generator Needs + Other Solar Panel Deals and More!

Solar powered generators are a great device to have to access extra power on hand should a need arise, so that you can still use your appliances at home when the grid shuts down. But with portable solar generators, you can also go out and about on camping trips without having to worry about stopping by at the charging station.

To seal the deal for your solar generator needs, Bluetti rolls out its Christmas sale just for you! Here are the most popular solar power generator deals and other solar gears you can avail of at BLUETTI.

Is BLUETTI a Good Brand?

BLUETTI started with portable, power-absorbent solar energy and has built out a full line of solar storage products for adventurers, the military, and all kinds of off-grid lifestyle. Along the way, some core values have united the entire BLUETTI community.

In designing solar powered generators, BLUETTI strives to use the highest-quality, longest-lasting materials available by prioritizing design, service, and quality above all else.

In the years ahead, BLUETTI will continue to innovate the renewable energy world by launching new products and designs so you can obtain the best solar generator.

BLUETTI's Most Popular Deals for the Holidays

If you're on the lookout for the best solar generator for home and outdoors, BLUETTI's most famous Christmas deals will include portable solar powered generators that you can use at home or wherever you go.

#1 AC300 & B300 Modular Power Stations for $3,199 (Originally $3,699, and save over $3,400+ with Solar Bundles)

The top pick among all those deals would be what others consider as the ‘beast among the beasts,' which is the AC300 power beast and its external battery pack, the B300.

Among all solar powered generators, AC300 is one of the brightest stars to ever shine upon the solar generator industry.

With a 3000Watt pure sine wave inverter under the hood, this powerbox is mighty strong, perfect as a solar generator for home or as a portable solar generator.

Features and Benefits

Has a 3000Watt pure sine wave inverter

No built-in battery, which reduces its weight

Can carry four external B300 battery packs that can generate 12,288Wh

Portable for indoor and outdoor use

B300 makes use of quality Lithium Ferro Phosphate capable of running for 3,500+ life cycles

It takes over 10 years for the capacity of the B300 to drop to 80%.

As a bonus, the AC300 can simultaneously be charged by AC and solar at a maximum of 5400W, even while connected to two B300 battery modules.

In addition to this, you can connect Bluetti AC300 to Fusion Box Pro, which doubles the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh. By doing so, you can power up your home for days.

#2 AC200MAX and B230 for $1,899 (Originally $2,099, and save over $1,700-plus with solar bundles)

Speaking of portable solar power generators, this Bluetti AC200 MAX is a great upgrade to Bluetti's most popular classic model, the AC200. The new solar powered generator is ideal for van lifers, RVers, and campers.

Features and Benefits

Powered by a 2,048Wh Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery

This device can accept two external batteries, including the B230 and B300

Can generate 6,144Wh with two B230 and 8,192Wh with two B300

Portable solar generator

This AC200MAX solar panel generator also features a powerful 900W MPPT solar controller that offers quick solar charging up to 80% in approximately 2 hours with direct sunlight for maximum solar generation.

#3 BLUETTI EB55 for $449 with a $50 OFF coupon

Next to the heavy-duty beasts are portable solar powered generators like the Bluetti EB55.

EB55 is a smaller model with a 700W inverter, carrying a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery, providing better portability. You can purchase this portable solar generator for $449 with a $50 OFF coupon, the same offer as they were brought out on Black Friday.

#4 BLUETTI EB70S for $549 (Originally $599, save $50 for the Christmas sale)

The EB70S is a relatively larger unit, and the improved version of BLUETTI EB70 rolled out earlier this year. The portable solar generator features an 800W pure sine wave inverter and a 716Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery and is now available for a $50 straight discount exclusively during the BLUETTI Christmas sale.

This sale campaign's most stunning item is the solar panel bundles. When paired with the solar panels, these power stations will help us when the wall outlets are out of reach or when the power goes out.

More BLUETTI Bundles this Christmas:

#1 AC300+2*B300+3*PV200 Premium Combo for $5,699 (Originally $7444)

1-AC300: 3000W Power Station Module

2-B300: 3072Wh LFP External Battery

3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

#2 AC200Max+3*PV200 For Off-grid Life Tryout for $2,999 (Originally $3,746)

1-AC200MAX: 2200W, 2048Wh Expandable Solar Generator

3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

1-AC200P: 2000W, 2000Wh Solar Generator

3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

#4 EB70S+PV200 Ultra Portable Combo for $949 (Originally $1148)

1-EB70S: 800W, 716Wh Solar Generator

1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

#5 EB55+PV200 Ultra Portable Combo for $899 (Reg. $1048)

1-EB55: 700W, 537Wh Solar Generator

1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

Are Solar Powered Generators Any Good?

BLUETTI's solar powered generators offer the best features you could ask for, plus portable solar generators you can carry anytime and anywhere, as well as solar gear to light up your home.

But wait, there's more.

With BLUETTI, you also have a 100% chance to win either a free 6-foot-tall Christmas tree, a free little power station (EB55, AC50S, AC20, or AC10), or other little holiday gifts for every $1,000 purchase this December via a Spin of the Luck Wheel-until Friday, December 31.

Hurry! This is your chance to light up your day with BLUETTI's Christmas deals.