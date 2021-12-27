SpaceX Satellites Almost Collide With Chinese Space Station; Elon Musk Hit With Major Backlash

After the Chinese Space Station had to take precautionary steps to avoid collision with SpaceX satellites, several Chinese citizens took to social media to protest against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

SpaceX Satellites Nearly Hit Chinese Space Station

According to a statement provided by China earlier this month to the United Nations' space agency, satellites from Starlink Internet Services, which is part of Musk's SpaceX aerospace business, made two "close encounters" with the Chinese Space Station on July 1 and Oct. 21.

"The China Space Station (CSS) deployed preemptive collision avoidance control for safety reasons," China indicated in a document released on the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs' website.

However, these allegations have not been confirmed independently. CNBC also noted that SpaceX did not respond to the comment.

To give further details on the Chinese citizens' post on social media against Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, one user posted on Weibo, a China's Twitter-like microblogging network, that these are "simply a pile of space garbage," per CNBC.

Meanwhile, another Weibo user labeled them as "American space warfare weapons."

On the other hand, closing the statement released, China wishes to request the Secretary-General of the United Nations to disseminate the stated information to all States parties to the Outer Space Treaty and bring to their attention the Article VI of the Treaty.

To emphasize, Article VI of the Treaty states that "States Parties to the Treaty shall bear international responsibility for national activities in outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, whether conducted by governmental agencies or non-governmental entities and for ensuring that such activities are conducted in accordance with the provisions of the present Treaty."

For background information about the Chinese space station, China began creating it in April through the launch of Tianhe, the biggest of the three modules. After four crewed trips, the station is projected to be finished by the end of 2022.

Space Debris and Satellites in the Orbit

This was not the first time that space debris and satellites in orbit have been discussed, per Forbes.

Previously, NASA suddenly canceled a planned spacewalk in late November owing to the dangers presented by space debris.

In reaction to NASA's decision, Musk tweeted, "We had to adjust certain SpaceX satellites orbits to lessen the likelihood of a collision."

The South African-born business mogul furthered that the decision of the US space agency is not great but not terrible either.

Moreover, SpaceX has already launched roughly 1,900 satellites to support its Starlink internet network, with more on the way.

In addition to the space junks, NPR reported that China blew up a satellite, in 2007, in a far higher orbit, breaking it into almost 35,000 pieces and spreading it across the full expanse of low Earth orbit--from 200 kilometers to 3,850 kilometers in altitude.

Meanwhile, since space junk poses threats, scientists have asked governments to exchange data to lessen the possibility of catastrophic space collisions, as approximately 30,000 satellites and other junk are believed to be orbiting the Earth, per CNBC.

