Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can It Become the 'Currency' of the People After Ethereum Co-Founder Helps?

Dogecoin is making major upgrades to its system with the help of Ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The Dogecoin Foundation also shared its network trailmap to help interested fans get an idea of what to expect for the next several months.

The Dogecoin hype is far from over, and in fact, programmers are gearing up for the next big surge. The organization is currently constructing proof-of-stake (PoS) capabilities in the Dogecoin network, which could bolster up community staking trends.

Dogecoin Price: A Value Similar to Ethereum

For reference, Dogecoin started as a cryptocurrency joke heavily inspired by the decade-old Doge meme. However, thanks to the massive support of its fans, Dogecoin ended up being one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the industry.

However, be warned that Dogecoin is also infamous for its volatile market. Developers are working hard to fix these issues, which led them to adopt the PoS system for Dogecoin.

Dogecoin Foundation announced this system upgrade on December 23 via Twitter. They revealed the Dogecoin "Trailmap," which explains in detail the proposed direction for Dogecoin's blockchain and ecosystem.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Project Trailmap

Dogecoin Foundation emphasized that they will be using "trailmap" instead of "roadmap" for Dogecoin. This is because a roadmap implies rigid progress led by a single company.

In stark contrast, Dogecoin Foundation described its network to be heavily community-driven. They said Dogecoin is a "consensus based open-source project and its direction is formed by the many individual and organisational contributors to the various projects of the Dogecoin blockchain & ecosystem."

The concept emphasized that its community will ultimately shape the Dogecoin economy. Overall, this promotes the idea that Dogecoin is a decentralized project manned by "shepherds rather than rulers."

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Value Boost

A lot of investors and industries seem to be interested in this unique direction that Doge is promoting. According to Dogecoin Foundation, the network is building up new partnerships and projects which could help boost utility and adoption. Keep in mind that the more traction Dogecoin gains, the better its value could get.

Dogecoin Foundation listed out that their network had projects like:

Project: Dogecoin.com makeover & Dogepedia

Project: Libdogecoin

Project: Dogecoin Standard

Project: GigaWallet

Project: Dogecoin Keyring (App / SDK)

Project: RadioDoge (Starlink + Radio nodes for remote locations)

Dogecoin Foundation has yet to elaborate on what progress these projects could bring to the network. However, experts said that all the projects will contribute to laying a solid foundation for Dogecoin.

Dogecoin shows a lot of potential to be the currency of the people. Its value is community driven, and its utility is spread across different industries. However, be warned that it is hard to determine whether or not the network would succeed on its long term plans.

For now, readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. Investors are also advised to remain conscious about the highly volatile markets, especially when trading.



