Bitcoin Christmas Gift: Patriots Rookie Mac Jones Drops Ultimate Surprise to Teammates

Since 2021 is considered a year for cryptocurrencies, New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones gave Bitcoin to the team's offensive linemen as a Christmas gift.

Timely enough, the Bitcoin prediction price for the next 12 months appears to have positive growth.

Mac Jones Gives Bitcoin Gift to Teammates

This year, the Patriot's offensive linemen received a generous present from more than just Santa Claus, per the Patriots website.

While it's traditional for a quarterback to spoil the offensive line that keeps him safe throughout the season, Jones' present had a so 2021 twist, which is through Bitcoin.

For background information, Jones shared that he became interested in cryptocurrencies on his own and wanted to share what he had learned with his teammates.

Jones then contacted David Bailey, the CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, and a fellow Alabama alumnus.

"I've been studying Bitcoin for a while now. This year, I just knew I had to give some Bitcoin to my teammates, so I reached out to Bitcoin Magazine and asked for help on how to give Bitcoin as a gift," Jones furthered on the Bitcoin Magazine.

Aside from Bitcoin, Jones and Bailey decided to offer the entire Patriots offensive line a Bitcoin Magazine print subscription and tickets to the Bitcoin 2022 conference, which is expected to be the largest Bitcoin event in history.

With the said Bitcoin gift, offensive lineman Ted Karras called the Patriots rookie as "Santa Mac."

During his press conference last Friday, the veteran center also stated that Santa Mac's presents were a hit in the locker room, adding that Jones did an outstanding job.

"I'll let him explain everything he got, but it was a bunch of new different things, each one cooler than the last, and it was one of the finest attempts, especially by a rookie, to show appreciation," Karras furthered through Patriot's news website.

On the other hand, the Bitcoin Magazine CEO noted that their goal is to make Bitcoin the de facto currency of the world, which involves incorporating it into popular culture.

"Bitcoin is for everyone, but those who are daring, hopeful, and forward-thinking are the ones who are adopting it and spreading this essential message," Bailey furthered.

Jones' present, acquired through Swan Private, the concierge section of famous Bitcoin buying firm Swan, demonstrates thoughtfulness in helping to preserve his offensive line's money in the long run.

Jones gave Bitcoin to 12 Patriots players, including David Andrews, Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant, James Ferentz, Justin Herron, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, Alex Redmond, Will Sherman and Isaiah Wynn.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022

In terms of adoption and price movement, 2021 has been a great year for the whole cryptocurrency sector.

As 2021 comes to an end, FX Empire claimed that Bitcoin continues to be a popular cryptocurrency in the world. Over the last 52 weeks, the cryptocurrency's value has skyrocketed, beating other big financial assets such as gold.

However, Bitcoin is currently trading at $50k per coin, which is down roughly 30 percent from its all-time high. The recent weak performance has been linked to the selling pressure in China, as exchanges stop their operations in the nation and Chinese traders liquidate their Bitcoins to avoid losing money.

Despite this, Bitcoin is predicted to develop further in 2022.

Market analysis also hints that Bitcoin is expected to have a stronger year in 2022.

In relation to this, a New York-based certified public accountant who specializes in cryptocurrency Kate Waltman stated that Bitcoin is expected to hit $100,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

In addition to the selling pressure in China, FX Empire expects that it would be lessened and Bitcoin's price might be on the rise by January.

According to Wallet Investor's 2022 forecast, Bitcoin's price might end 2022 trading above $80k.

In any case, it will be interesting to observe how Bitcoin performs over the next 12 months.

