Android Scams 2022: 4 Ways to Protect Yourself From Mobile Fraudsters

Is your smartphone hacked? Mobile phone scams and malware attacks are now running rampant on the internet and as a user, you have to be responsible for your own safety.

Fortunately, there are three obvious indicators for scam attacks. There are also four professional tips that can help improve account security.

List of Android Scams 2022

Most mobile phone scams fall under five categories, with each group specializing a niche for stealing data on an infected device.

Mobile phone virus scams: a false alert about viruses on the device.

SMS phishing (Smishing): a malicious text message containing a file or link infected with malware or spyware.

Voice mail scams (Vishing): a phone call scam impersonating an official company, bank, or government service.

One-ring scams: a scam strategy that rings your phone once to prompt you to call back.

According to Kaspersky, these types of scams generally share the same goal of trying to gain your trust. Scammers use three tactics to fool you with their cyberattacks.

3. Urgency or Threat

Scammers try to take advantage of your fear by using common topics that force urgency. These types of messages include notifications for debts, tax rebates and federal crime allegations. These messages emphasize a time frame that "has to be submitted now" or "will soon expire."

2. Empathy

A second scam tactic is to appeal to your empathy, which makes it hard for you to decline. These types of messages include a request for help or a need for financial assistance. Scammers also use this tactic to "donate the money" for charity or some other social cause. At times, they can even impersonate a family member who is simply "asking for their allowance."

1. Grand Promises

Lastly, scammers use a tactic to inspire you with a tempting reward. These types of messages include cash awards, gift cards, a vacation package, or other similar programs. This scam tries to steal your personal information like name, phone number, and address, whenever you apply to their scam offers.

How to Avoid Mobile Scams and Phishing Attacks

If you receive suspicious messages or calls that share the same indicators as listed above, then you should immediately apply some of these security tips to secure your account.

Create a highly secure password : The account password is the first line of defense for any digital profile, so you should create a strong and complex combination. Use random strings of characters and take advantage of symbols, numbers, uppercase, and lowercase when generating the code.

: The account password is the first line of defense for any digital profile, so you should create a strong and complex combination. Use random strings of characters and take advantage of symbols, numbers, uppercase, and lowercase when generating the code. Use call-blocking apps: If the scam attacks are persistent, then try activating a call-blocking app. This would automatically decline spam calls and ensure that only callers who are saved on your contacts can call you.

If the scam attacks are persistent, then try activating a call-blocking app. This would automatically decline spam calls and ensure that only callers who are saved on your contacts can call you. Monitor your bills : Be wary of extra charges that you do not remember applying for. These are usually indicators of an account breach. Contact your service provider to set up countermeasures against the hacker.

: Be wary of extra charges that you do not remember applying for. These are usually indicators of an account breach. Contact your service provider to set up countermeasures against the hacker. Get a cybersecurity app: Since scammers are always coming up with new and creative ways to hack your account, users are advised to download cybersecurity apps. These apps can help ensure that a device is protected with up-to-date security against online threats.



