Did You Know Your Flight Is Canceled? How to Track Airline Flight Cancellations Amid COVID-19 Omicron Surge

Due to bad weather conditions and the rise of the Omicron variant, several airline flight cancellations and delays have affected numerous passengers. Fortunately, there are two simple ways to track canceled flights.

Flight Cancellation Ramps Up Due to Bad Weather Condition and Omicron Variant

Numerous flight cancellations have extended into the week leading up to New Year, as severe weather and a rise in coronavirus infections made a huge impact on air travel over the holiday weekend.

To put it into context, FlightAware reported that about 2,700 flights have been canceled throughout the world on Tuesday, following more than 3,200 on Monday.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, nearly 6,000 flights were canceled worldwide throughout the Christmas holiday, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

The total number of flights canceled since Christmas eve currently counts at almost 12,000 flights.

Apart from the bad weather, several airlines also blamed staffing shortages for this matter since the widespread COVID-19 Omicron variant either infects workers or limits their capacity to work due to the required isolation after exposure.

For those who do not know, the week between Christmas and New Year is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

In relation to this, United Airline canceled 129 flights on Tuesday, or around six percent of its total planned flights, per FlightAware.

A United Airlines spokesperson stated that the nationwide increase in Omicron cases had a direct impact on their flight crews and those in charge of their operations.

"As a result, we've had to cancel some flights and are informing impacted passengers before they arrive at the airport. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way throughout the holidays," the spokesperson furthered through Cnet.

During the COVID-19 Omicron outbreak, families have changed their Christmas gathering plans and those who persisted in their arrangements over the weekend presumably struggled to get to their locations.

Surprisingly, The New York Times coronavirus tracker detected over 189,000 new COVID-19 infections in the US on Sunday alone.

How to Track Airline Flight Cancellations Amid COVID-19 Omicron Surge?

On FlighAware's webpage, curious airline passengers will have three options to monitor a flight such as by airline, origin airport or destination airport.

As of writing, it has recorded 1,221 flight delays today with 173 total delays within, into, or out of the United States.

With regards to flights canceled, there are 1,867 recorded postponements and 601 total cancellations within, into or out of the United States.

Keep in mind that this number increases every second that a page was refreshed.

To further explain, FlightAware is a digital aviation firm that claims to run the largest aircraft tracking and data platform in the world.

With the worldwide connection to every area of aviation, FlightAware delivers global flight monitoring systems, predictive technologies, analytics and decision-making tools to over 10,000 aircraft operators and service providers, as well as over 13,000,000 passengers.

Technically, FlightAware gathers information from over 45 nations' air traffic control systems. The HyperFeed engine from FlightAware combines hundreds of real-time, worldwide data sources with FlightAware's own AI models and algorithms in a seamless manner.

The world's most complete flight tracking and digital aviation data platform are created by combining this data with FlightAware's powerful, and reliable web-based interfaces and APIs.

Aside from FlightAware, FlightView can also track any airline flight cancellation. To access it, head to this site.

