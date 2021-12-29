McLaren Artura Release Date Hit With Major Problem Amid Chip Shortage: New Supercar Now Delayed!

Sorry, McLaren fans. It seems certain that the McLaren Artura release date would be pushed back to the summer of next year.

McLaren Artura Release Date: 'Chip Shortage' Causes Dela

An official spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the McLaren Artura supercar's release date is now set for July 2022, instead of its expected arrival in the third quarter of 2021. Why the delay? The reason is not surprising. It is due to the "the ongoing semiconductor shortage that all OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are struggling with," the spokesperson told Automotive News.

Such chip shortages have affected not only the auto industry but also the manufacture of smartphones, gaming consoles and GPUs, among others in the tech sector. This problem has since halted production and the removal of tech features in the most recent auto models.

Read Also: McLaren 765LT Extraordinary Performance

Automotive News further reported that McLaren had intended to have the Artura to cover 40 percent of rollouts in 2022, but with the delay, it is quite apparent that the company won't hit that target.

McLaren Artura Specs: Innovative Powertrain, Design

The Artura is McLaren's first car that will run on the automaker's new Carbon Fiber Lightweight Architecture. It is also the first series production hybrid since the McLaren P1 and Speedtail, with a high-performance 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and 7.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack hybrid powertrain, RoadShow by Cnet noted in a report. The engine generates a total of 670 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, zooming to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds. All these with a total vehicle weight of 3,303 pounds. It can reach 19 miles in full battery power.

It has an energy-dense Lithium ion battery that is housed in a carbon fiber safety cell for optimum weight distribution and protection, McLaren stated in its website. An 80-percent charge on the battery would only take 2.5 hours, offering dynamic charging ability on the move.

Being a lighter iteration of its traditional mechanical version, the Artura has an all-new rear suspension system that allows exceptional handling, impressive stability and split-second agility. Its extraordinary design offers a new geometry concept that doubles the stiffness of its first-generation versions. This adds hundreds of kilos of downforce to its cruising performance.

The Artura has been crafted to harness airflow with its new hidden door inlet ducts and rear buttresses direct air over, under and through the body. Its rear spoiler and diffuser produce 50 kilograms of downforce for optimum stability.

Its new curves have been designed to manage airflow and heat, achieve ultra-low center of gravity and enable the perfect driving position. McLaren's cutting edge carbon fiber expertise and advanced techniques have made the Artura's seamless and sculpted feel possible.

In addition, innovative cockpit design offers powertrain and handling control switches within fingertip reach as you keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Electro-hydraulic steering also provides optimum feedback.

The electric motor's instant torque allows throttle response that is twice as quick as current petroleum-powered cars, as it seamlessly transitions to the V6 engine to generate immense power from standstill. The Artura also provides the most modern infotainment and connectivity features, such as HD touchscreens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The supercar is expected to sell for $225,000, Autoblog reported.

Related Article: McLaren BP23: Hypercar's Limited Units Already Sold Out Prior To Public Announcement