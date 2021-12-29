DoorDash Reportedly Forces All Employees To Do Deliveries Under WeDash Employee Immersion Progam

DoorDash is urging all of its employees, from the CEO on down, to make a delivery at least once a month under the company's WeDash program.

Unfortunately, that news hasn't been received well by many.

The program, which is open to all non-delivery staff including engineers and senior executives, will resume in January, and some of the expected participants have already expressed their dissatisfaction with it.

Mandatory WeDash

DoorDash recently announced that a company initiative requiring employees including engineers, managers, and top executives to make one food delivery (or "dash") every month would be reinstated.

However, it turns out that not everyone was keen on carrying out the company's name-bearing responsibility.

According to DoorDash, WeDash is the company's flagship employee engagement program, which aims to have employees understand first-hand how the technological solutions they make strengthen local economies, which in turn help the company build a much better product.

DoorDash Forcing Engineers To Deliver Meals

As reported by Business Insider, one employee expressed their worries on the platform Blind, an app that allows employees to anonymously communicate with others in their profession.

The article, headed "DoorDash forcing engineers to deliver meals," expressed dissatisfaction with the policy.

The employee who posted in Blind stated that as an employee, he or she did not sign up for this, and nothing about this was mentioned in the offer letter/job description.

The post prompted a long thread of over 1,500 comments, many of which were mixed about doing it and not doing it.

Blind requires people to sign up with their work email, and the author of the message was a DoorDash employee.

A spokeswoman for DoorDash stated that WeDash isn't new; the company has always had this service and was merely put on hold during the pandemic.

However, it is important to note that not all the entire staff base employees in DoorDash share the same sentiment.

The company had this valuable program from the company's inception for quite some time now.

Furthermore, employees who are unable to make a food delivery through the WeDash program have two other options: WeMerchant and WeSupport.

For the first, staff spends a day assisting a DoorDash merchant, such as a restaurant.

Employees shadow customer service agents in the second.

Any profits from WeDash meal deliveries, according to the company, are donated to charity.

The program's purpose, according to the company spokesperson, is to give all DoorDash employees a taste of what it's like to work in a restaurant, as a food delivery driver, or as a customer service representative.

WeDash, DoorDash Careers

The on-demand food delivery company in the New Year will reinstate the program, called WeDash once more, that had been paused during the pandemic.

According to CBS17, the company DoorDash started out the WeDash initiatives in 2013 when it started operations.

Its founders said they wanted to engage the company in the community and philanthropic efforts from the outset.

As the company grew, the founders wanted everyone to experience different parts of the product, so they could get closer to all their audiences and understand how the product works.

