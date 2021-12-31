'Destiny 2 Witch Queen' Release Date, Price and More: Is It Free? How to Avail?

The video game company Bungie announced the "Destiny 2 Witch Queen" release date and its price. However, several fans are not happy with the said cost.

'Destiny 2 Witch Queen'

According to the Bungie website, Savathûn waits for players in her Throne World, to untangle her web of lies and survive the truth in a new campaign. The Light is used against players by the new Lucent Hive Guardians.

The Witch Queen is the ultimate "Destiny 2" campaign, capturing the distinct experiences from memorable activities like Presage and players' favorite Dungeons and putting them into one.

For the first time, Legendary Mode will allow players to increase the difficulty and sweat it out. The extra effort will not only give players a bragging right, but it will also gain them strong gear and additional rewards.

Players will not only locate weapons in the game but "Destiny 2 Witch Queen" players will also create them. For the first time in "Destiny," crafting is available, beginning with the Glaive, the game's first and only first-person combat weapon.

The Glaive is a flexible new energy weapon archetype that may be used for melee combos, mid-ranged projectiles and defense.

Additionally, players will be able to make a variety of weapons, not just the Glaive. With players' own two hands, they will be able to make all seasonal weapons of the "Destiny 2 Witch Queen."

Crafting offers greater flexibility than the Umbral system, allowing players to seek certain bonuses. Furthermore, a new six-player action, a new raid, and more are all included in The Witch Queen.

Read Also: James Webb Telescope Status, Update: 1 Tool to Track Webb Location, Speed, Deployment Step, and MORE

Meanwhile, Polygon reported that the additional dungeons of "Destiny 2 Witch Queen" will not be included in the Standard Edition or Season Pass.

In addition, a community manager from Bungie clarified on a Reddit post that it will only be available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Deluxe Edition.

'Destiny 2 Witch Queen' Price

The Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs $79.99, includes two of the dungeons while the third dungeon is included in Bungie's $24.99 30th Anniversary Package.

This only means that gamers, who want all three dungeons, may purchase both the Digital Deluxe Edition and the 30th Anniversary bundle for $99.99.

On its own, the "Destiny 2 Witch Queen" price is $39.99, with the first season included.

To further emphasize on the Reddit post, the Bungie community manager stated that players will be able to access the dungeons by upgrading to the Deluxe Edition, and Bungie "will also be offering a separate way for you to purchase the Dungeons in the future."

However, the announcement that the two dungeons would cost extra has already prompted a significant amount of backlash from fans.

Previously, dungeons were either free or included with expansions, and this change in expectation is partly to blame for fans' dissatisfaction.

'Destiny 2 Witch Queen' Release Date

"Destiny 2 Witch Queen," which is Bungie's loot-based shooter's next major expansion, will be released on February 22, 2022, on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, PS5, PS4, Google Stadia and Windows PC.

Related Article: 'Destiny 2' Xur Location: Where is Xur Today? Trials of Osiris Rewards